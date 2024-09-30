G77 + China: Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economy of the countries of the South | Government | economy

Mia Thompson September 30, 2024 0
G77 + China: Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economy of the countries of the South | Government | economy

During his speech in Third South Summit of the G77 + Chinawhich is done in Kampala, Ugandahe Counselor Alvaro Leyva He stressed that to obtain different results with regard to development, equality, and protection of life and the environment, different measures must be adopted.

We are living in a state of collective madness, hoping for a sustainable world, and reproducing the practices that lead us to destruction as a species.“, He said.

(We recommend that Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva be suspended due to the passport chaos.)

He added: “It is urgent that we have a sense of reality: we must try to build a new global consensus based on one goal: human dignity.“.

The Chancellor called on the countries that make up the Group of 77 + China to think “A new Bretton Woods and Marshall Plan that recognizes our strengths as a Global South, but also our needs“, with a new goal that must be”The survival of life and the complete guarantee of equality between all countries and the well-being of our societies. The new Bretton Woods must think about the rules that the new financial and economic system will imposeHe pointed out.

(More: Letter in which Panam Sports explains decision on 2027 Pan American Games to Petro).

he Minister of Foreign Affairs He went further and insisted on the need to strengthen measures to protect… Antarcticawhen explaining its relationship to existence AmazonAs well as the large ponds that constitute 80% of the world's sponges: Amazon Basin, Congo Basin, and Borneo-Mekong Basin.

(Continue reading: Petro looks to the future: This is his plan to win the elections in 2026.)

Finally, tShe hopes to the countries attending the summit that the current conflicts in the world have drained time and resources from protecting life and the planet.. “The above is that, while the economic model that requires more fossil fuels and coal is promoted, the gift of this blindness is greenhouse gases. What about future generations?“, concluded the Minister.

file

More Stories

What are the BRICS countries and who are their members?

What are the BRICS countries and who are their members?

Mia Thompson September 30, 2024 0
University of Burgos stands in solidarity with Uganda

University of Burgos stands in solidarity with Uganda

Mia Thompson September 26, 2024 0
Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning 0 a day

Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning $500 a day

Mia Thompson September 23, 2024 0
Lower interest rates in the United States would attract more investment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lower interest rates in the United States would attract more investment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mia Thompson September 20, 2024 0
The Peruvian influencer remains in critical condition in Uganda: her health continues to deteriorate due to malaria and diabetes

The Peruvian influencer remains in critical condition in Uganda: her health continues to deteriorate due to malaria and diabetes

Mia Thompson September 19, 2024 0
Rio Negro to transfer technology to Uganda (Africa) for nuclear development – ​​Más Río Negro

Rio Negro to transfer technology to Uganda (Africa) for nuclear development – ​​Más Río Negro

Mia Thompson September 14, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

G77 + China: Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economy of the countries of the South | Government | economy

G77 + China: Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economy of the countries of the South | Government | economy

Mia Thompson September 30, 2024 0
A fire at a chemical plant in Georgia causes evacuations and road closures

A fire at a chemical plant in Georgia causes evacuations and road closures

Cedric Manwaring September 30, 2024 0
What are the BRICS countries and who are their members?

What are the BRICS countries and who are their members?

Mia Thompson September 30, 2024 0
They rescue a man and his dog from the sea while Helen is passing through the United States

They rescue a man and his dog from the sea while Helen is passing through the United States

Cedric Manwaring September 28, 2024 0
Former CBP agent sentenced for abuse of force in Libre

Former CBP agent sentenced for abuse of force in Libre

Cedric Manwaring September 27, 2024 0