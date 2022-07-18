Gareth Bale debuts heeled at MLS

Many thought that Gareth Bale’s departure to MLS was like Move to withdraw. However, the former Real Madrid player takes it on the contrary, as an opportunity Once again proves its quality And to arrive in perfect condition for the World Cup in Qatar. At the moment, the Welshman has already made his debut and he did so with victory and leaving a heel without looking like he lifted the audience from their seats.

With this win, LAFC got Best MLS team so far, has 42 points and is one point ahead of Austin, who has also played one game more than Villa. Colombian Christian Arango put LAFC ahead in the 27th minute with his eighth goal of the season and confirmed his excellent form, scoring six goals in his last seven matches.

Hani Mokhtar equalized in the Nashville match in the 43rd minute by scoring a penalty kick by the Spaniard Elie Sanchez, but LAFC recovered in the 46th minute with a goal by Ecuadorean Jose Cifuentes, taking advantage of a rebound. It was Cifuentes’ third goal in their last two games after the double in LAFC’s win over LA Galaxy Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández for. 3-2 in the MLS Derby Los Angeles.

Bale in his first training with LAFC

Regardless of the outcome, LAFC Highlights At this meeting in Nashville was Bill and Chiellini debut. Bale made official on Monday, entering the field in the 72nd minute in place of Arango, playing his first minutes in the LAFC attack alongside Villa and moving across the offensive center and down the right wing with a changing leg.

At the post-match press conferenceBell said it was “amazing” and “exciting.” He made his MLS debut and with his new team. “It was good to have minutes and, most importantly, to get the three points. We are happy,” said the former Real Madrid player.

“The most important thing today is that we all fought until the last minute and got the three points,” he added. Bale insisted that, on an individual level, the most important thing at the moment for him is to reach the peak of his form as quickly as possible, given that he comes from Europe where the season ended just before the summer.

He also stressed that he wants to “help the team” in any way possible and that he wants to absorb the “philosophy” of the LAFC game as quickly as possible. For his part, Chiellini, who had already been called up against the Galaxy but did not make his debut, was part of the starting line-up and was replaced in the 60th minute by Colombian Eddie Segura.

