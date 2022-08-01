GBWhatsApp | link | Download APK latest version August 2022 | Free | fire modes | Download | Applications | wander | nda | nnni | sports play

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that is still being updated. Currently there are already more emojis and functions such as the ability to interact with any emoji. But since some functions are not available, other users decide to download GB WhatsApp .

GB WhatsApp Unlike WhatsApp, it allows you to change the color of the platform, even check statuses without them knowing, download a profile picture in HD and even hide the “Write” button. Want to download the latest August 2022 APK? Here we leave it to you.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD GB WHATSAPP APK FOR FREE August 2022

The first thing will be to enter your Android cell phone.

There you have to remove WhatsApp completely, you have to go to settings and apps and check that there is no trace of the app.

Now you have to enter this Link .

. This allows you to download the latest version of GB WhatsApp August 2022 for free without ads.

Remember that before installing the APK, you must give your smartphone permissions so that it can open third-party files.

This way you can have GB WhatsApp on your cell phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

When you have it, simply register your cell phone number and verification code.

Finally, you will be notified of changes in GB WhatsApp and the version you are using.

With this, you can now use GB WhatsApp as your main messaging service. Remember to always update it to avoid getting banned.

How to backup WhatsApp Plus

The first thing will be to open WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

After that, go to the settings of the same application.

There go to chats.

In the bottom area you will find the “Backup” button.

Click the “Save” button.

It should be noted that the backup is saved on your device only, and cannot be saved to Google Drive because it is not linked.

You will be able to find your WhatsApp Plus backup in your device storage.

The words you should never use on WhatsApp