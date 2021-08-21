Gmail: What are the main differences between Gmail Go and the original | Android | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Over 4 years ago, Google announced Android Go, a lighter version of the Android operating system exclusively for mobile (low-end) devices that aren’t compatible with existing apps, and that require more advanced processors. After some time, apps like Maps Go, Assistant Go, Files Go, etc. started appearing and they are all focused on these devices. In this opportunity we will explain the differences between From the original version, so note,

It is important to clarify that if you have an advanced mobile phone, this will not prevent you from installing Go apps, even if you have a medium or low-end device with Android Go You have the possibility to install the heaviest applications i.e. the original applications, but this may harm the performance of your device.

Look: How to add a read receipt to emails you send through Gmail

Gmail Go It was launched in 2018 and only took up 9MB of mobile storage, but over time the app got much heavier. Although it is now not as light as it was in its beginnings, it can be said that it is twice as heavy as the standard version, and this is where we find the first difference. To install the original version of Gmail, you need 221 MB, for the Go version you need 108 MB.

It is currently difficult to find differences between the two since they are almost the same in terms of designs. They are identical in the message menu, side panel, account selector when you want to compose an email, and more. Of course, the original version has some animations that Go doesn’t have.

Settings

To find out the differences, we have to go to the “Settings” section. The first thing that can be seen is that in the Notification Settings of Gmail Go There is no “Notification Sounds” option. Also, there are no ‘chat’, ‘rooms’ or ‘meetings’ tabs.

OTHER FUNCTIONS THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE IN GMAIL GO

  • “Smart Functions and Personalization” section.
  • “Smart Functionality and Personalization in Other Products”.

Everything else is the same Gmail Go It has gone from being a very lightweight version of the original to being basically Gmail without the options we mentioned above. Which one works for you Everything will depend on your mobile device, if you have purchased a device with Android Go operating system then Go Apps will be right for you.

Do you have problems with Gmail? If the platform is running slow or not loading properly, tap And follow all the steps to solve the problem. If these solutions do not work, consult To see if there are any known issues with Gmail.

More Stories

WhatsApp Web | How to add Paint to photo editing platform | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: How to Program Vacation Mode in the App | app | technology | Android | iOS | WASSAP | SPORTS-PLAY

24 hours ago Leo Adkins

PlayStation Plus users are asking for a major change to the service

1 day ago Leo Adkins

PS5 | Battlefield 2042 shares a list of vehicles that can be used | video games | PS4 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X | keyboards | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Discover the strange meaning of strange aliens | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Does the emoji of a boy in a blue shirt mean | kneeling man | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Johnny Tama wins another IBJJF title in Charleston, USA | Other sports | Sports

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Countries hosting Afghan refugees

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

They locate the Ugandan who escaped from Olympic training

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

He makes fun of health controls and gets vaccinated 5 times against COVID- Uno TV

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Selena Gomez admits she doesn’t manage her social networks

8 hours ago Mia Thompson