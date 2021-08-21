Gmail: What are the main differences between Gmail Go and the original | Android | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Over 4 years ago, Google announced Android Go, a lighter version of the Android operating system exclusively for mobile (low-end) devices that aren’t compatible with existing apps, and that require more advanced processors. After some time, apps like Maps Go, Assistant Go, Files Go, etc. started appearing and they are all focused on these devices. In this opportunity we will explain the differences between Gmail Go From the original version, so note,

It is important to clarify that if you have an advanced mobile phone, this will not prevent you from installing Go apps, even if you have a medium or low-end device with Android Go You have the possibility to install the heaviest applications i.e. the original applications, but this may harm the performance of your device.

Gmail Go It was launched in 2018 and only took up 9MB of mobile storage, but over time the app got much heavier. Although it is now not as light as it was in its beginnings, it can be said that it is twice as heavy as the standard version, and this is where we find the first difference. To install the original version of Gmail, you need 221 MB, for the Go version you need 108 MB.

It is currently difficult to find differences between the two since they are almost the same in terms of designs. They are identical in the message menu, side panel, account selector when you want to compose an email, and more. Of course, the original version has some animations that Go doesn’t have.

Settings

To find out the differences, we have to go to the “Settings” section. The first thing that can be seen is that in the Notification Settings of Gmail Go There is no “Notification Sounds” option. Also, there are no ‘chat’, ‘rooms’ or ‘meetings’ tabs.

OTHER FUNCTIONS THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE IN GMAIL GO

“Smart Functions and Personalization” section.

“Smart Functionality and Personalization in Other Products”.

Everything else is the same Gmail Go It has gone from being a very lightweight version of the original to being basically Gmail without the options we mentioned above. Which one works for you Everything will depend on your mobile device, if you have purchased a device with Android Go operating system then Go Apps will be right for you.

Do you have problems with Gmail? If the platform is running slow or not loading properly, tap Here And follow all the steps to solve the problem. If these solutions do not work, consult G Suite Status Dashboard To see if there are any known issues with Gmail.