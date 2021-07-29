Gold Cup 2021: USA vs Qatar: schedule and how to watch live today on TV the 2021 Gold Cup semi-final

Dramazing shape Qatar managed to get past the quarter-finals and reach the semi-finals against a young American teamBut the Stars and Stripes team are still starting as candidates to beat this round and go straight to the final, a task that will not be so easy as Qatar has been preparing for several years in non-AFC tournaments to play. The 2022 World Cup will be held in the Cathars.

The model used by Greg Berhalter for this Gold Cup is the ‘B’ almost ‘C’ pick after the main team won the Nations League against Mexico during this summer.1, but young footballers are looking for space in the upcoming invitations to the United States in the eight-way final of the World Cup qualifiers towards Qatar 2022, so they should put in a great semi-final match.

It should be noted that Qatar showed a high level by winning first place in “Group D” with seven points. in his favor After beating Honduras with two goals, in addition to adding a file The victory over Granada by winning 4 goals to zerowith him Draw with 3 goals with Panama. already too In the quarter-finals, he achieved a good 3-2 victory against El Salvador.

The United States, for its part, was still in first place, but from “Group B”., which is a result that Mexico avoided thanks to Three victories he scored against the Canadian teams he won with one goal, Haiti with a similar score to Canada and Martinique, which he scored with six goals to one.. Already in the quarter-finals, the US team did not show its best face against Jamaica, but One goal was enough to reach the match before a possible final with Mexico If all goes according to budget, but it should not be trusted because Qatar lifted the last Asian Cup in 2019 It is a sign that you are looking for a standard address with Concacaf for the first time.

When is it? | Team USA and Qatar National Team تشكيلة They will play on Thursday, July 29th.

where is she? | Team Stars, Stripes, and Qatar will play their match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

which hour? | The United States and Qatar will start their match in 6:30 PM CST, 7:30 PM ET, 4:30 PM PT in the United States.

On which channels will it be broadcast? | in a Brand Claro We will provide you with the most important information about the United States match against Qatar and the transmission. You can watch it in the United States through TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN app, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1 FOX Sports app, Univision NOW y Univision