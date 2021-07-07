Gollum goes on sale in fall 2022

The latest news we received from Lord of the Rings: Gollum is that the game will not go on sale in 2021 and It has been postponed until next year. Thanks to a conference held by Nacon this afternoon, it was announced that this title is finally a Gollum tournament It will arrive in fall 2022.

The announcement was accompanied by a new video in which Harald Riegler, producer at Daedalic Entertainment, leaves us with some additional details about what we can expect from this. ghost adventure Where we will control one of the most famous and strange characters in the entire universe created by JRR Tolkien.

And so he was able to anticipate that the team had always been fascinated by Gollum and wanted to be able to Tell your story in great detail. During the trip, we will visit all kinds of places in Middle-earth, exploring each region from its point of view, passing through magical and fantastical places to the most terrifying places where danger lurks around every corner.

In turn, we will come across notable characters like Gandalf, but there will also be others that we will see for the first time. For all this, it will be necessary to wait more than a year until Lord of the Rings: Gollum Offered for sale in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch y PC via Steam.