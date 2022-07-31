“Good architecture should not be available to only a few.”

“Construction is one of the most polluting sectors”

When he came of age, Manuel Pozas left Pontevedra to study in Madrid. Since then he has lived and worked in several countries on different continents.

—What can a field like architecture contribute to problems arising from globalization or climate change?

—I think data in our profession is usually more relevant than stories. Today, data tells us that the construction sector is one of the most polluting sectors on the planet. In architecture, to talk about problems is to talk about opportunities, and in this sense, the environmental crisis illuminates new areas of research and intervention, where the needs of society and our capabilities converge. IMHO I think the answer goes through several metrics. We can ask ourselves, for example, how we can reduce the carbon footprint and energy demand during the construction process and the useful life of a building. But also, how can we promote green infrastructure for cities, fringes, forests, parks, rivers, and even coasts, where sea level rise threatens.





He is from Pontevedra. Do you have any kind of relationship with the city? —Pontevedra is my home, where I lived until I was eighteen, when I went to Madrid to study. Since then, my career has passed in cities like Lisbon, Santiago de Chile, Tokyo or Boston. I often joke with my family that I'm back, but on the other side of the globe. In the medium to long term, I would like to go back and contribute my grain of sand, trying to put all this knowledge at the service of society. I think very exciting things are happening in Galicia in terms of architecture, urban planning and sustainability. However, on the regional scale, there are still outstanding tasks, as the wildfires of the past few days have shown.


