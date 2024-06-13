Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

“Strong weather phenomenon”Boy“, which added more heat for some Global temperatures Already a record, has disappeared.

According to federal meteorologists, its cold counterpart is likely, “The baby girlArrived just in time for peak season Tornadoes In the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday that the El Niño phenomenon, which causes temperatures to rise in parts of the central Pacific Ocean, has ended.

El Niño, although not record-breaking in strength, formed a year ago and has been blamed, along with El Niño. Climate change Caused by humans and general ocean warming, ca 12 months of heatwaves And harsh weather conditions.

The world is now neutral regarding the important natural oscillation El Niño/Southern Oscillation, which is disrupting weather systems around the world.

Neutral is when the weather is close to long-term averages or normal, something that hasn't been happening as recently as it used to, said Michele L'Heureux, a physicist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and lead forecaster for the agency's ENSO team. “But maybe it won't last,” he added.

He said that there is a 65% chance that La Niña A cooling from the same parts of the Pacific Ocean, which often have opposite effects, It is formed in the months of July, August and September. One of the greatest effects of La Niña is that it tends to have an impact Hurricane season is more active In the Atlantic Ocean, storm season peaks in August.

“In winter, La Niña tends to cause drier conditions in the southern United States, and if global warming is added, these drier conditions could worsen into droughts.”

“The potential for a La Niña event, combined with record sea surface temperatures, is why the National Hurricane Center is predicting a La Niña event.” Extraordinary hurricane seasonsaid Kathy Delo, North Carolina state climatologist. “States from Texas to Maine are preparing for an active year.”

Both El Niño and La Niña create “potential hotspots” for climate phenomena Extreme weather eventsbut in different places and with different types, explained L'Heureux.

"In the winter, La Niña tends to cause drier conditions in the southern United States, and if you also add La Niña, Global Warmingthose drier conditions could intensify Drought"L'Heureux explained.

