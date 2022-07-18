Google Drive: So you can delete duplicate files from your Android | trick | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

Due to the multiple functions that google drive You must submit, this apps It has become a favorite of many users; However, Google Cloud only gives 15 GB of free storage space, so reaching the maximum of this capacity can become quite an issue.

In this sense, there is a choice of exclusion Duplicate files They just take up space Application And they don’t need to be kept in the cloud.

In this way, in mag We show you step by step so you can apply this method quickly and without having to install third party apps.

How to remove duplicate files in Google Drive from Android

From your Android phone, open Google Drive files.

At the bottom, tap on the Delete option.

Once that’s done, head over to the Duplicate Files section.

Then click Select Files.

Then choose the documents you want to remove from Google Drive and select Delete.

Finally, just confirm the action by pressing Delete again.

With this trick, you will be able to get rid of all the documents you don’t need and keep the original ones.

How to use Google Maps offline from iPhone

If you want to avoid getting stuck in the middle of the path due to running out of data or the Internet, make sure you follow the steps carefully so that you can enjoy your path without complications.

The first thing you should do is open the app. Google Maps .

. Then make sure you are connected to Internet And choose the region you want to download.

And choose the region you want to download. To do this, at the bottom of your device, tap on the title and choose More.

In moments you will have to press Download offline map .

. Finally, select the download option and that will be it.

How we collect your information with Google Takeout

From your favorite browser, access the page Google Takeout .

. Now you have to Sign in to your Google account .

. From now on, the tool will display a list of all Google services and content that you want to download.

Next, click on the boxes of the data you want to get.

Once done, a window will appear for you to choose from Type of file to download Or if you want Google Takeout to back up every now and then.

Or if you want Google Takeout to back up every now and then. If you select the first option, tap Create export And you just have to wait for the documents to start downloading.

And you just have to wait for the documents to start downloading. Finally, a message will arrive in your email with all the information collected, in either zip or tgz format.

How to record a call on WhatsApp from iPhone

In this part, there are two ways to record a WhatsApp call: the first is through video recording, screen Iphone The second option is through the app.

For the occasion, we are going to mention the application that you must install to record the call.