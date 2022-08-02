Google is finally adding the most useful feature to its Messages app

Google is adding sliding gestures to its Messages app for Android, very similar to those already known from Gmail and ready to make your life easier with your text messages.

distance Goodbye google hangouts and the Google Duo integration in Meetwhich we are not happy with, today we have reasons to be happy related to Mountain View applications, and that is the case Google has just added one of the most useful and wanted features to its Messages app on Android.

Tell us colleagues 9to5Googlewhich obviously loves us And thank Google for smoothing the experience And trying to meet, now after many years of chaos and madness, towards each other Consistent messaging and communication apps, which work in a similar way There is no learning curve for users.

It’s because of that Messages for Android finally has swipe gestures that we already knew from Gmail, and that customizable quick actions bring us closer to one of the main applications of the Android operating system, now in beta But with the promise of getting it soon in the stable releases.

Google is standardizing the experience of its communications and messaging apps, and finally the gestures with quick actions that Gmail already does when you swipe conversations and messages that arrive in Messages for Android.

The option is now available in the latest tested version of Messages, which Thus it will allow us to customize the behavior of gestures according to our whims In a similar way we can do in Gmail, Choose what happens when you swipe a message to the right Or also to the left, jointly or even independently of each movement.

At the moment, you can only choose from three different actions, namely Delete the conversation, archive it, or do nothing When sliding, although perhaps when you reach stable mode, we can choose quick replies, message forwarding, or various other actions.

In fact, In Gmail we have many possibilities To choose between marking emails as read or unread, deleting emails directly, archiving emails, snoozing emails, and more, so It wouldn’t be unreasonable to consider adding more quick actions to Messages When the functionality is developed to one hundred percent.

Personally I like deleting emails by dragging them to the left and marking them as read by dragging them to the right, so I can’t thank you more for these new options Google’s Messages app on Android.

And you, are you going to tell me that you don’t use these gestures? They may not take long!

