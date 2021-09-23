Google TV comes to mobiles with a renewed interface and integration with Netflix, Disney +, and more

8 mins ago Cynthia Porter

He who warns is not a traitor. Google Play Movies started disappearing from Smart TV and Roku in June, and now they are starting to disappear from our mobile phones. The new app is called Google TV, and it’s an evolution of what were, until now, Play Movies.

It is a renewed application that completely changes its interface With which we can search and discover new content to watch while streaming or download it in the app itself. We tell you how change happens and what it entails.

Play Movies is now Google TV

The old Google Play Movies app would be called Google TV, like the OS that carried Chromecast with Google TV. Google says the app will be updated “in the coming weeks” With the new name, icon and interfaceBecause it is a completely renewed service.

Google TV is still a multimedia hub for content. Now it revamps its interface and integrates with major streaming services

Google TV will stay Multimedia Center With it we can buy movies and series, although it will now also be integrated with services such as Netflix, HBO or Disney +, to give us recommendations on them, as in the case of the Smart TV interface. When we open the app, it will ask us about the services we have subscribed to, giving us different recommendations.

Third-Party Platforms Contents It will be played from their own platforms, with direct access to them from the Google TV app itself. In addition to these contents, there is all the paid content for Google TV, and it can be played from the application itself.

“In the coming weeks, the Play Movies app on Android mobile devices will be updated to be the Google TV app. You’ll notice that Google TV has a new overall look, with a new icon, logo and app name, but you can enjoy the features you love most. Plus, Under the Library tab, you can find all your purchased entertainment products.


Which streaming service has better picture quality: We compare Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Prime Video and seven other platforms

Google TV first started arriving in the US, but now Google is sending an email to all Play Movies users informing them of the change. Google says the change will happen “in a few weeks”Although the app can already be downloaded from the Play Store.

Google TV

Google TV

More Stories

Netflix: 7 Entrepreneur Films That Can Inspire You

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Trailer for Tom Hanks’ sci-fi movie ‘Finch’ is now available

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Julius Siketoliko, a weightlifter from Uganda, disappears in the Japanese city of Izumisano before the start of JJ. OO. | Other sports | Sports

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

CODA: Signs of the heart, the Eugenio Derbez award-winning drama – Zócalo . newspaper

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

What is dazen? Netflix of Sport buys BT Sport to become the Premier League broadcaster, How do you broadcast and broadcast the Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Usic match?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

A series about Vicente Fernandez is coming to Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fans are skeptical after announcing maintenance for Nintendo Switch Online, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more – Nintenderos

5 mins ago Leo Adkins

School districts warned EP about the TikTok challenge

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Taiwan wants to enter the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Agreement after China

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

Google TV comes to mobiles with a renewed interface and integration with Netflix, Disney +, and more

8 mins ago Cynthia Porter

3 exercises to get rid of a double chin and slim your face quickly and easily

8 hours ago Mia Thompson