Guest of honor in the United States! Delaware United wants to take Francisco Martinez to an exhibition game

1 day ago Leland Griffith

2022-08-04

Francis Martinez He hasn’t finished waking up from the dream he’s living after his call Diego Vazquez to microcycle of Honduras national team.

The humble player and farmer who makes his living playing with Pumas of the Major League and growing pineapples in them Saint Helen, Santa Cruz de Yojoa could take a big step in his career.

Far from criticism and support from many, the footballer will have a new destiny in football, then United State They began to turn their eyes to him.

and the team Delaware United He was surprised to officially announce that he will invite the footballer to be part of a private meeting.

“We will send an official invitation to Francisco ‘Paco’ Martinez so that God grants him his visa first, he can be in the Delaware Cup as a guest of honor and he can play the show game with the team representing our state ‘Delaware United FC’ previewed the Grand Final,” they wrote on their social networks.

They also highlight that the primary intention is to be able to support this dreamer. “It is the humble and hardworking people who need our support.”

Francisco Martinez is already in his native Santa Elena, Santa Cruz de Yojoa, where he is surrounded by all the love of family and friends.

