Guest of honor in the United States! Delaware United wants to take Francisco Martinez to an exhibition game

2022-08-04

Francis Martinez He hasn’t finished waking up from the dream he’s living after his call Diego Vazquez to microcycle of Honduras national team.

The humble player and farmer who makes his living playing with Pumas of the Major League and growing pineapples in them Saint Helen, Santa Cruz de Yojoa could take a big step in his career.

Far from criticism and support from many, the footballer will have a new destiny in football, then United State They began to turn their eyes to him.