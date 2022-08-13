Gustavo Costas is the new coach of the Bolivian national team – International Soccer – Sports

Argentinian Gustavo Costas He was unanimously chosen by the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) to lead the national team with an eye on the 2026 World Cup that they will organize together. Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Vice-President of the Federation, Edwin Calabino, explained that the decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the Federal Football Association at a meeting that concluded on Friday evening. “Everyone’s idea is that Bolivia can qualify for the World Cup, it’s the idea that we have, and every effort has been made so that Professor Costas can get there,” Calabino said.

Bolivia wants to appear again with Costas

Gustavo Costas, DT from Santa Fe.

He said the previous operation was in charge of FBF chief Fernando Costa, who “talked with different technicians” and then presented a report at the executive meeting to make the final decision.

The deputy head of the entity added, according to the information received, that “Gustavo Costas is the closest to what the Executive Committee of the Federation intends.”

Among the candidates is Spain’s Miguel Angel, Portugal’s Colombian Hernan Dario “Polillo” Gomez And Argentine Sergio Batista, according to local sports newspapers.

Costas will arrive in Bolivia next week to sign his contract, at which time all details regarding the process will be announced. Gustavo Costas will take La Verde’s seat, succeeding Venezuelan Cesar Farias, who left the position last March, at the conclusion of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022, in which Bolivia was penultimate with four wins and three draws only.

The Argentine has been in charge of clubs such as Racing from his country, Guarani, Cerro Porteno and Olympia from Paraguay, Alianza Lima from Peru, Barcelona from Ecuador, Independiente Santa in Colombia and most recently Palestino from Chile.

Only Bolivia managed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States, under the leadership of Spaniard Xavier Azcargorta. He played the opening match against Germany in Chicago (lost 0-1), tied with South Korea (0-0) and lost to Spain (1-3). La Verde is currently ranked 81st in the FIFA rankings.

EFE

More sports news