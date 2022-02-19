HBO Max: This movie is about the true story of a ruthless serial killer and played by two Avengers

It’s a 2007 movie that includes actors of stature Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.the three letters of one of the bars marvelOn the one hand is the avatar of Iron Man (Downey), the Hulk (Ruffalo) and the evil Mysterio (Gyllenhaal) of Spiderman: Far From Home.

But apart from his roles in superhero movies, he is Horoscope, A tape depicting the chilling story of the search for the so-called zodiac killer Who committed his crimes around and around San Francisco Bay, in California, all this in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The true story of a serial killer has yet to be solved

The film was directed by David Fincher and written by James Vanderbilt, which was based on Robert Grismith’s book of the same name which compiled the true story. To date, this case remains one of the largest unsolved crimes in the United States.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Robert Graysmith, a San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist who hoards the strange messages a killer leaves for victims. Mark Ruffalo is Dave Toshi, the San Francisco Police Inspector, while Robert Downey Jr. plays Paul Avery, the San Francisco Chronicle reporter who covered the Zodiac killer’s case. It is noteworthy that this role in the director’s idea was for Brad Pitt, because he is very similar to a journalist.

This film was well received by critics and has received several nominations for awards such as the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Teen Choice Awards, WGA Awards and many others. The Guardian highlighted the film for its “pure cinematic manhood” and awarded it a four out of five.

Best of all, the movie, which was shot on a budget of $65 million and grossed nearly $85 million, is available through HBO Max.

