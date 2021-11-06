HBO Rankings in the US: Top 10 most watched series today, Friday, November 5

Get the most out of your free time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best series, use the tools offered by this platform flow.

1. Larry David Show

There are people who seem to have been slandered by Murphy’s Law: If there is a chance something will go wrong, it will go wrong. Larry David considers himself one of them. The creator and producer of Seinfield, one of the most successful shows in television history, plays his part in this ground-breaking series where, at an obscure point between fact and fiction, we follow its daily events between celebrities and people on the street that we never know if they’re interpreting a script. So we are witnesses to his weird and acidic vision of everything around him and his talent for turning everyday situations like going to the movies or answering a phone call into real nonsense. Larry David, winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy, and nominated for twenty Emmy Awards, is part of an utterly subversive approach that makes it the funniest and most corrosive series in recent years. Unlike anything else that can be seen on TV today.

2. love life

A romantic comedy series that follows a different hero each season on his journey from first love to last love, with each half-hour episode chronicling one of their relationships. Season one focuses on Darby, who leads a “historically significant” tour of a company led by Bradley McEnery.

3. Unsafe

Issa (Issa Ray) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are two young black friends who live day in and day out in the city with all that that means. Thus Insecure focuses on the uncomfortable experiences they both have to go through, including episodes of racial abuse. This new series has a similar theme to Ray’s previous work, particularly with her successful web series, The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl, recognized by the Shorty Award for Best Web Series. Insecure is a comedy series starring YouTuber Issa Rae and directed by Melina Matsaoukas, who is best known for her work producing music videos and TV commercials. Michael Rothenberg, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry produced this television project developed for HBO with Ray. This comedy was co-created by Ray and comedian, actor, and producer Larry Wilmore (The Office).

4. Selena + Chef

Since social distancing at home, Selena Gomez has spent more time in the kitchen than she could ever imagine. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode, Selena will remotely collaborate with a different chef.

5. Last week tonight with John Oliver

With his weekly review of news, politics, and current events, John Oliver provides his unique and distinctive voice for a range of social, political, or existential issues facing the United States and the world.

6. Succession

The series revolves around the life of the Redstone family. They are billionaires and powerful, and they have everything they yearn for, except for family life. They own one of the most successful telecom companies in the world. Your main goal is to grow the empire, and for this purpose, allegiances will be activated.

7. Store: Unbroken

A one-of-a-kind barbershop experience with unfiltered conversations and discussions from the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

8. Heaven Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxury boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and educated to become ideal women. Uma (Emma Roberts) is sent there and soon discovers that the residence is hiding a dark secret.

9. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens

With the help of her father and grandmother, Nora Loom experiences maturity in the Queens, New York area.

10. Born by wolves

“Raised by Wolves” follows the story of a father and mother, two robots whose mission is to raise human children on an unknown planet. Everything is fixed until the population begins to increase and the religion creates differences among its members. At this point, the android realizes that it is difficult to control beliefs in a rational way.

