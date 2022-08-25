He was denied a student visa to the United States three times, but did not realize wrongly: “I cried a lot”

Living and working in the United States remains a dream for many. However, this is not always achieved, and although thousands of people have tried, they are rejected. Such was the case for Laura Rogano, the young woman who Share on social networks his experience when he applied for a visa not once, but three timesAnd on all occasions he got a resounding “no”. ‘They didn’t give me a reason’in an interview with LA NACION.

In three videos she posted on her TikTok account, the young Colombian, from Barranquilla, explained her condition in detail, what she considered she should do, as well as What do they recommend for a successful procedure?. It all started with a first attempt in December 2021.

He was denied a student visa to the United States three times until he understood his mistake

Rugano recently returned to Colombia. Since August 2019 he has been working at au husband in the United States, an experience that made her fall in love with the country and begin to evaluate the possibilities that, Once her contract as a nanny expires, she can return to the country legally.

during his time au husband He took care of several groups of boys. first in Seattlethen in Angels Finally in San Francisco. But he was with a family from the last city with whom he developed a relationship outside of work. They even offered her that once her contract expires, she will remain a nanny for young children aged 3, 4 and 7.

Laura with the children she has cared for over a year in San Francisco (Photo courtesy of Laura Rojano)

Hoping to live in the United States, Laura made a trip to Colombia, to process a student visa from there. You are required to be outside North American territory at the time of administration. He planned it meticulously, found an institute to study English and Went to the first appointment at the embassy in Bogota. On TikTok, the young woman described that during that meeting, the official mentioned to her that “I just arrived in the country and really wanted to leave again”. At that moment he received his first “no” and there was no explanation.

He was denied a student visa to the United States three times until he understood his mistake

Still eager to realize her dreams, she sought advice from experts in the field, who advised her to wait a few months and apply again. He did and in February of this year he again went to Carrera 45 on Calle 26, where the embassy is located in Bogotá.

However, the second “no” arrived. The young woman described that although the official on this occasion did not explain the reasons for the decision, in the document that included her refusal, she was able to read a part in which it was stated that “There were not enough ties to link her to her country of origin”.

Concerned, Rogano Consult again with the specialists in the area and make a plan. While studying fashion design, he created his own shoe brand in Colombia, with the help of his brother, and six months later he introduced himself again in Bogotá.

This was the third date, and she felt “more than ready”. “In my August application, I didn’t mention the family that hosted me during my time in the United States, but I did Incorporated my trademark, reported for LA NACION. However, the last devastating “no” arrived.

He was denied a student visa to the United States three times until he understood his mistake

“That day I cried a lot… I still remember it and it affects me. I felt helpless and disappointed and that the world had fallen apart, because I had already made my plans out there. I was sure that my visa would be approved this time because I already had what I understood they were asking of me: the ties with my land and that is the reason for the brand I created”He expressed.

After carefully assessing the situation, the 26-year-old decided that she would wait at least two years before applying for the visa again. He also explained that after three attempts, he concluded that the problem might have been that he had mentioned it She worked as a nanny and this is why she was fired. However, he shared that he never considered the idea of ​​lying when he filled out the DS-160 form.

During her time as a nanny in the United States, Laura Rojano also toured and visited Disneyland California. (Courtesy Laura Rojano)

In tears, he told LA NACION he didn’t understand how his entire future depended on the “approved” or “disapproved” stamp an official could stamp his application with. “It pains me so much to understand that I probably won’t be able to share with the children I’m looking after, especially since I imagined I’d see them grow up,” she said, adding that she knows a lot. au husband They did not enjoy the work experience, but that was not the case for them. “In frustrated, that’s the word”he added.

At the age of twenty-six, his idea of ​​emigration remained constant, but after three years he “no”, She had to expand her range of options, including Chile, Spain and the United Arab EmiratesBut so far no decision has been taken.

Far from his dream of living in the United States, Rugano does not plan to do so illegally, an option thousands of Latin Americans try every day. She explained that although there were those who suggested she should pay a “wolf”, “that was not an option” for her. “I thought everything would be easy, but because I wanted to do things legally and correctly, this happened to me”hill.