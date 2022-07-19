Health alert in Uganda! They discovered an “unidentified” disease that killed 20 people

The authorities can announce the quarantine in the next few hours

The symptoms that appeared on the injured were vomiting, diarrhea, headache and bleeding

Concern is growing in Uganda after the discovery of an “unidentified” disease that has left, for the time being, about twenty dead in two villages.. As reported by the newspaper Daily Monitorthe disease has spread to areas close to these villages, so the government can declare a quarantine in the next few hours so that it does not spread quickly.

What are the symptoms of infection? has been inserted Vomiting, diarrhea, headache and bleeding; All this before Dies within 2-3 days. However, the cause of this health crisis that is already being analyzed is unknown.

Head of the Casasa Sub-District, Dennis MuyongaTo confirm Some residents talk about magic, others refer to the caterpillar Which breed in coffee plantations and then kill their victims. Whatever the cause of this disease, number It is known whether it can be attributed to a virus, bacteria, or any other pathogen.

It’s also not known if the disease is contagious, so county leaders prefer to wait for the Department of Health’s initial work to be completed. even so, Some people began to move to neighboring areas to avoid diseases.