High level again

a step- Last week, El Paso County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza reported a rebound in Covid-19 cases and an increase in hospitalizations due to the pandemic.

Due to this situation, the CDC changed community Covid-19 levels in El Paso from low to high.

For the CDC’s 26th week, 2,373 new cases of Covid-19 were reported Monday, 161 delayed test results were added by the state, for a cumulative total of 255,722 cases and 300,508 deaths so far in the pandemic.

“The surge in new cases has led to more people needing hospitalization,” Ocaranza said. “Fortunately, the number of people who stay in hospital is still relatively low, but this can change very quickly.”

The community also reported 1,380 new “breakthrough” cases this week: in fully vaccinated people.

12 deaths were also reported; However, it did not happen during the same week, but rather over a period of about two months.

11 patients died with underlying health conditions and 6 were already vaccinated.

The deaths include a man in his 40s, a woman in his 50s, a 60-year-old, two women in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, as well as two men and three women in their 90s.

A total of 245,160 people recovered, 6,872 were reported as active, and 1,736,637 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (to include additional boosters/third doses) were administered in El Paso at the conclusion of CDC week 26.

Dr Ocaranza strongly recommended that the community re-dedicate itself to preventive and proactive measures, such as wearing a face covering while indoors, avoiding large gatherings, getting tests, staying home in case of illness, as well as dressing and staying at home. Your Covid-19 vaccine to include a booster injection.

Free shots and backup shots are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at one of the city’s four community clinics.

Vaccines against Covid-19 do not require an appointment, but are recommended to avoid long waiting times. Appointments can be booked at EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.

The city also offers free Covid-19 testing sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at one of the three municipal community clinics.

Residents should schedule a Covid-19 test by visiting EPSstrong.org or by calling (915) 212-6843.

(descending)

It provides information

The city has also updated its Covid-19 dashboard to make it easier to understand information while providing critical data items.

The dashboard, the central community tool on the city’s comprehensive award-winning website, will include information about the CDC’s community risk indicators, essential health conditions, immunizations and hospitalizations on the homepage, while simultaneously making available Covid-19 cases. Zip code, age, gender data. The dashboard will continue to provide additional Covid-19 data and essential information to our health and emergency leaders, as well as our legislators, school leaders and residents.

For more information on Covid-19, including testing, data and prevention sites, visit EPSstrong.org. (Staff / El Paso newspaper)

[email protected]

Where is the vaccination…

220 s. Stanton (first and stanton corner)

7380 remote control

9566 railways

110 candelabra

Where does the test come from?

Community Clinic, Alameda 9341

Community Clinic, 7380 Remcon

Community Clinic, Railway 9566