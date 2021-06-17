Hot? This app tells you where to walk so it gives you shade

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

shadow map It is the application that acts as a file Google Maps Of the ways in which there are ShadeWith this app, you will be able to walk during hot days without having to sweat from the sun.

Mexico has cities where the heat is a real problem and where it is impossible to walk in the summer if it is not for Shade. In this case, a shadowmap appeared, an application that allows you to detect the most shaded streets and asnillos to choose the best course of action, the store or your school.

Shadowmap shows in real time, in hours, where there is a shadow according to the position of the sun, as well as the direction we are going. Simply enter the app, register your location, and the app will tell you how the sun will affect the streets you plan to travel according to the time of day and where you are.

Photo: Adobe Stock

With its tracking system, you can see how sunlight affects your area from dawn to dusk The only bad thing is that there is still no record of all cities, and in some cases not all colonies and Streets. But in the meantime, in Mexico City and even in Monterrey you can use it.

In fact, the purpose of Shadowmap outside of finding the shadow and going to the coolest place is the exact opposite. Shadowmap aims to help people find the sun. For example, this way you can see how many hours of natural light your home receives, if it’s a dark neighborhood, or if a particular room receives more light. Especially if you are thinking of moving home.

It’s also useful for those with solar panels, so they know what’s best for them and where to charge faster. It can be a useful app for photographers who are looking for areas with natural light and good lighting.

In fact, you can wait for Google Maps in the future to figure out the idea of ​​including a tool of this type in the More and Location app.

More Stories

Covid is spreading across the US and fewer people are being vaccinated

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden misses Putin and Donald Trump during meeting

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the journey of a herd of wild elephants in China and it spread very quickly بسرعة

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Variant of Covid virus detected in Peru; They call it lambda

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

In Nagano you can buy a house for $453 to live in Japan

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A pre-pandemic message was found left by a pilot on a plane more than a year later

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US Supreme Court refuses to invalidate Obamacare | world | DW

3 mins ago Leland Griffith

Fast Retailing works with UNHCR to stem the spread of Covid-19 – World Water Day – EzAnime.net

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The undefeated US women’s national team continues

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Hot? This app tells you where to walk so it gives you shade

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Who will win the NBA Championship?

2 hours ago Leo Adkins