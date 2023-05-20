How do you feel when you look in the mirror?

“mirror, mirror, Who is the most beautiful in the kingdom?“The Evil Queen would ask her magic mirror every day. It was magical because a spirit inhabiting her had the gift of wisdom and always told the truth.” It is you, my queen, the most beautiful woman in the kingdom, ”he always answers. Until one day his answer changes: “She is yours stepdaughterAnd snow whiteThe most beautiful woman in the kingdom.” The evil queen before the wise mirror’s honest response became enraged and consumed in the abyss of envy, Jealous and Fury, making it his only goal to destroy Snow White.

Snow White’s Folk Tale, published in 1812, is one of the most famous collection of 210 tales written by the Brothers Grimm. Later, in 1937, Walt Disney adapted it and created his first animated film. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsa fictional story also known for featuring one of the most malevolent, selfish, and brutal characters in the Disney classics, The Evil Queen Stepmother snow white. But have you ever wondered why the Queen is so cruel and why she is so Obsessed with her physical image?

If we analyze emotions of the Queen and her feelings Insecurity, we can agree that they are very human and as realistic as life itself. While some people may feel a degree of insecurity looking in the mirror about certain aspects of their bodies, they can often go about their daily activities without restrictions. However, for other people, this process is not so simple because they live in a constant state of anguish every time they are in front of someone. They criticize, compare, and attack their own bodies harshly every time they look in the mirror or see themselves in a reflection, even a dagger self-loathing It ends up destroying any hole in self-esteem. These people, who are not few in our society, often suffer from a emotional disturbance It is associated with a constant and obsessive search for flaws in their bodies when they look in the mirror, known as mirror syndrome.

People with mirror syndrome are characterized by developing a harmful and unhealthy emotional relationship with their bodies and body image. They often develop Body dysmorphic disorderKnown to form a distorted mental image of his own body, similar to what happens when we look in a distorted mirror at fairs or circuses. We are Women and men of any age who want to be physically perfect; Perfect perfection does not exist. they feel Ashamed of her bodyThey isolate themselves and abuse each other verbally and physically until they fall deeper depression. Their suffering is so great that if they could, they would allow themselves to be eaten by the ferocious wolf in a story little red riding hoodIn order to stop the suffering. For them there are no comforting words and they often need help from a dedicated professional.

The role of beauty in our lives

The role of beauty exists from the moment we become aware of our existence and throughout life. Not only is it connected to human history, but it is one of the most desirable virtues. Being handsome is worrying This takes a lot of time and effort every day for many people. Beauty is a subjective concept. What may look beautiful to some is not to others. However, in our society there are certain canons of beauty that influence our perception of it. Therefore, whether we like it or not, the image and physical beauty play an important role not only in Respect my self And in the form of relate to ourselvesBut they affect behavior, the way you walk and interact.

According to the psychiatrist Jesus from Gandara In his work mirror syndromeat the moment we are constantly harassed by messages that convey this Beauty is the priority, and even the need to be happy and successful. It is often associated with four main concepts: pleasure, goodness, strength and health. Concepts that are not always in people’s conscious and unconscious mind, but are always present in the “super-mirrors of image and desire” or “magic mirrors” of our current world (digital platforms, advertisements, media). As a result, many people live in a a state of stressAnd frustration and confusing what is real with what is imaginary by “creating an imaginary and pleasant environment (mirage), where the object or its function does not matter, but creates an ideal, perfect and happy aura around it, a magical world in which desires and desires become reality.”

because? Because the Magic Mirror constructs a parallel reality, not only confusing fantasy and reality, but also creating The conflict between wants and needs And between “the reality of life with its defects and the ideal and perfect reality.” In other words, a distorted visual effect similar to fireworks is created, in which after a moment of beauty and illusion, the lights disappear to leave us in the dark with “ultra-true mirrors” that disappoint us by showing us the reality of harsh reality, as happened to the Queen in Snow White.

What do we do to deal with our physical insecurities?

to develop a A healthy relationship with our physical imageyou can help us implement a The act of self-reflection With a trustworthy person who does not judge us and conveys serenity to us. As long as we respect our own rhythm, it is advisable to review the meaning and power that beauty has in our lives and our personal relationships. Then, it is appropriate to analyze our past and ask ourselves, What comments did the people around us make about our bodies during childhood and adolescence? Who was making the comments and how did they affect us emotionally?

When we analyze the role that beauty has played in our family and friendship environment, it is easy to understand some of the fears associated with us Respect my selfTo feel a sense of belonging and to seek validation from others. Finally, it will help us to question these beliefs and establish objective, flexible, and gentle self-evaluation criteria that adapt to our personality. key in Learn to look at ourselves in a kinder way to be able to build a healthy relationship with ourselves. In the words of Gandara, “Your mirror is as intelligent as you are. Learn to look at yourself intelligently, and your mirror will be just and wise with you.”