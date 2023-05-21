How much money do you have to travel?

Order process a visa to travel to United State It can be very lengthy and expensive in some cases, but it is often fraught with many questions, Especially for everything that is required for full compliance with this whole process in order to obtain the document.

If you are looking to get a tourist visa, here you can clarify your doubts about how much money you need to prove that your trip to the North American country can be paid for in the most appropriate way.

in order to enter the United States No amount of money is required, but there is verifiable solvency.

To start with the application, the first payment to be made is the standard visa fee, which is 185 US dollars (836,777 Colombian pesos at the exchange rate of May 21).

In the Colombian case, there is no additional cost for any type of visa, as explained on the US government page for information on visa procedures, travel.state.gov.

despite this, If there are other procedures with their own specificities for each visa if it has a fee that the applicant has to pay.

How much money is recommended in the bank

One of the main questions that will be asked to the applicant who wants to obtain a visa will be the economic situation.

Although documents such as bank statements are generally not required, experts recommend that the applicant have an amount between 5 and 12 million pesosThis is in order to protect themselves from any suspicion of the US immigration authorities. This value corresponds to the value that could be for a trip to the United States.



Although this is not a mandatory requirement, but, according to experts, it will allow you to convey confidence and calmness to the consular authorities about your visit to the territory of North America.

The tourist visa applicant must prove that he has the necessary funds and a stable job that guarantees his ability to afford his trip.

In the case of minors, students or the elderly, The applicant must prove that the costs will be borne by a third party, Therefore, this person must prove his financial solvency or request his own visa if he is going to travel on the flight.

Aside from proving that they have sufficient financial resources, it will be verified that the traveler will only travel temporarily and will not attempt to stay in the United States for longer than permitted.

The financial information of each visa aspirant must be filled out on Form DS-160.

In it, you must include the monthly income that you receive, as well as information about your work and place of work. This information will be verified by the immigration authorities.



All information you provide must correspond to your actual income, and it will be used to verify that you have sufficient resources to travel.

* With information from EL TIEMPO – International