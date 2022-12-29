By following all the steps that we show you here, you will be able to activate the dark mode for Facebook both on your mobile device and on your computer, it’s very simple!

The dark mode on Facebook can be activated in both the Android app and the PC web version.

Do you usually spend a lot of time on Facebook? If your answer “yes”And the You should give your eyes a rest to avoid eye problems in the future. For this you can Limit the time you spend on the appoh well Dark mode activationa feature that removes that annoying white background “Present” Both in the web version and in the official application of this popular social network.

Luckily, Activating this view mode on Facebook is easier than it looks. You will not need to download any additional application, or be a computer expert, since the function that activates the famous dark mode is visible to all users.

If you do not know the steps to follow to activate it on your Android phone or computer, we want to tell you that you are in the right place. Here we will show you how to activate it in a matter of minutesAnd the Keep reading the article and find out with your own eyes!

How to activate dark mode on Facebook on Android

The tutorial you can see below, It only works with the Android version of Facebook. If you have an iPhone, the steps are a little different, so we don’t recommend that you follow them in this case. Likewise, they do not work with the Lite version of Facebook (a lite version for low-cost mobile phones).

First you will have to Open the Facebook application that you have installed on your mobile phone Android (must be updated to the latest version).

Android (must be updated to the latest version). Once you are logged into the respective social network, You should click on the three horizontal lines which is located in the upper right corner of the screen.

which is located in the upper right corner of the screen. You will enter the famous “menu” from Facebook. over there You will have to scroll to the bottom of the screen and then click “Settings and privacy”.

and then click “Settings and privacy”. 4 more options will be displayed, enter the one that says “Adjust”.

Get to the section called “dark mode”.

Select the option that says “Enabled”.

If you followed all the steps correctly, you will be able to browse Facebook with dark mode activated.

As you will be able to notice in the list of points that we leave you above, the procedure is very similar to the one that must be carried out for Enable dark mode on instagram. In short, it is sufficient to access the application settings menu.

How to activate Facebook dark mode on PC

Do you usually use Facebook from your computer? If your answer “yes”You can enjoy the dark mode without having to download the aforementioned app on your mobile device. To activate it, you have to follow all these steps:

Go to the Facebook website. Once you enter it, You must click on your accountlocated in the upper right corner of the screen (in your profile picture).

A menu will be displayed with several options, click on the one that says Screen and accessibility.

Select the option that says “Enabled” (Shown under oath “dark mode”).

In seconds, the dark mode will be activated on the web version of Facebook.

Last but not least, we want to remind you of this This mode can be activated automatically in both Android and Windows. To do this, you must initially activate this mode on your computer and mobile device.