How to free up space on your cell phone in just 4 steps

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

The smart phone It has become so essential in our life that we always want to learn various knowledge to keep it in the best condition. No matter what operating system you have too Android And iOS, memory will always be something to worry about. Thus, there are 4 tricks that we are going to reveal to you today so that you can do it free up space on your cell phone without having to go to a technical service.

The first tip we give you is to restart a file smart phone. This is because we have so many apps that we can forget to close, so this will consume memory and the screen will be darkened or the device will overheat. Thus, we must restart the phone, something that will allow us to calibrate the battery, correct OS errors and perform internal cleaning.

More Stories

Three Genshin Impact cheaters sentenced to prison in China – Kudasai

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | What is “sign-in consent” and how will you prevent your account from being stolen | beta | Security | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How do you know if someone else is watching your conversations | conversations | Smart phones | Android | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are the 28 apps that are spying on you and you should delete them right now from your cell phone

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | You can now leave a group without anyone knowing | Applications | Smart phones | wander | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Schemes for the design of the new 10th generation iPad have been leaked. He no longer has anything to envy to Pro

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cali 2022: IAAF Under-20 World Championships 2022: Finals summary and result in Cali: Da 6

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Three Genshin Impact cheaters sentenced to prison in China – Kudasai

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

Fire in Pennsylvania, USA, kills 10, including 3 children

24 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The US delegation to own Petro is already in Colombia

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

La Nación / IDB will give resources to Paraguay to promote electric mobility

44 mins ago Mia Thompson