How to free up space on your cell phone in just 4 steps

The smart phone It has become so essential in our life that we always want to learn various knowledge to keep it in the best condition. No matter what operating system you have too Android And iOS, memory will always be something to worry about. Thus, there are 4 tricks that we are going to reveal to you today so that you can do it free up space on your cell phone without having to go to a technical service.

The first tip we give you is to restart a file smart phone. This is because we have so many apps that we can forget to close, so this will consume memory and the screen will be darkened or the device will overheat. Thus, we must restart the phone, something that will allow us to calibrate the battery, correct OS errors and perform internal cleaning.

Related news

Also related to apps, to get more memory we recommend uninstalling those pre-installed from the factory, especially on phones with Android. All models have functions that are loaded by the manufacturer itself, which requires space. Although they cannot be removed from the system, they can be canceled. To do this, we suggest that you go to the mobile settings and select Apps. From there try to delete (in many cases the option does not appear or forces a close. You will also have to revoke all permissions that have been granted.

Third recommended tricks to improve work smart phone s free up space It lies in clearing the hidden cache. It is a storage that collects frequently visited images, error reports, files, application scripts, and web snippets. Old data is not deleted automatically and new data is constantly added, so we will have to do it manually.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, if you usually notice a sudden restart of a device smart phone Or freezes on the screen, this is a bad sign related to the operating system and lack of memory. Therefore, the only way to rescue it is through Android Recovery, a tool designed for free up spaceAnd format, repair and update firmware. It should be noted that if you have a system AndroidThis includes it directly.