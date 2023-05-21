How to install WhatsApp on your Wear OS smartwatch

We explain step by step how to install WhatsApp on your smartwatch and how to configure it to use it without the need for a smartphone.

WhatsApp on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform in the world and despite the fact that it was initially designed to be used only on a smartphone, little by little It has accessed other devices such as tablets or computers It can even be used on two mobile devices at the same time.

Well, now introduce the messaging app owned by Meta The final step to conquering our dummiessince WhatsApp finally launched a native app for smartwatches with Wear OS.

So that you can run WhatsApp as soon as possible on your smartwatch with Wear OS, we will tell you How do you install it on your smart watch And what should you do Link your WhatsApp account with the mentioned application.

How to install WhatsApp on your smartwatch with Wear OS 3

The first thing you should know before installing WhatsApp on your watch is that you must have it The smartwatch has been updated to Wear OS 3 such as Google Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 and be enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta Program for Android.

If you meet these two requirements, you can install the official WhatsApp application on your smartwatch with Wear OS 3 in a really simple way, as you simply have to Access the Google Play Store from the watchlocate the WhatsApp application using your browser and click on the button install.

If for any reason the WhatsApp app still does not appear in the Play Store for your smartwatch, we will disclose it for you An alternative way to install it in itself.

Google Play Store | Wear stabilizer

Thus, to manually install WhatsApp on your Android smartwatch, the first thing you need to do is Install the Wear Installer app on your smartphone From the direct link that we leave you on these lines, download the beta version of the WhatsApp for Wear OS in APK format from this link And check it out Your mobile phone and watch are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Once this is done, the next step is to insert a file settings From your watch, access the section linkstap Section WifiClick on the network you are connected to and copy the IP address of your smartwatch, as you will need it later.

Then go back to the list settings On the clock, tap on the section about the hour Which is at the bottom, click on the button Program information And repeatedly click on the option Software version until it appears to you A message informing you that developer mode has been activated.

Go back to the list settings From your smartwatch, enter the section Developer options and enable options adb debuggingAnd Debugging with Wi-Fi And wireless debugging.

Next, go to your mobile phone, open the Wear Installer application, enter the IP address of your watch that you registered earlier at the bottom of the application and click on the button Donates. Once in the application installation menu, click on the tab Custom APK fileSelect the WhatsApp APK file you downloaded before, click the button install And wait for it to appear An on-screen message indicating that the APK file has been installed on the watch.

Finally, back to Developer options on your smart watch and Disable the three options that you activated earlierBecause if you don’t, your smartwatch will drain its battery faster.

How to link your WhatsApp account to your smartwatch so you can use it without your mobile phone

Once you have installed WhatsApp on your Wear OS smartwatch, the next step is Link your messaging client account to the aforementioned applicationfor which you will have to follow some simple steps:

Open WhatsApp on your smartwatch and it will appear Verification code on screen

Go to the WhatsApp mobile application and in the confirmation link window, click on the button Sure

Enter the verification code that appears on the watch screen and you should see that your Wear OS is already showing in the Paired devices window

Once you perform these actions, you will be able to use WhatsApp directly from the watch without having your smartphone near you, to be able to Send text and voice messages using the smart watch keyboard and voice typing.

Of course, you should keep this in mind from the WhatsApp app on the watch You will not be able to create new conversationsRespond only to conversations you’re already involved in and that you’re using It will increase battery consumption and, accordingly, will reduce battery autonomy.