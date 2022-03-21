How to update your Xiaomi phone to the latest version of MIUI

Leo Adkins

Update your Xiaomi mobile phone to the latest version of MIUI, just follow some simple steps.

It is important to keep up with our mobile updates, in this way we can enjoy the latest news, fix bugs from previous versions or even completely change the aesthetics of the device. If you have a mobile phone xiaomiAnd the Update to the latest version of MIUI It’s so simpleYou just need to follow a few simple steps.

Xiaomi’s personalization layer has improved a lot in recent times and every new release is a step forward. MIUI 13 interface It is the latest version based on Android 12 And with all kinds of news. If it is available for your Xiaomi deviceSwitching to the latest software will only take a few minutes.

A new phase of MIUI 13 rollout has just begun.

Update your Xiaomi phone manually

about Manually update your mobile phone Just go to the settings section and follow some simple steps. In just a few minutes, Xiaomi will be enjoying the latest version of MIUI.

  • Go to Settings
  • Go to the “About phone” section.
  • Access the “MIUI Version” section by clicking on the MIUI icon
  • Download the update (if available)

How to update your Xiaomi phone to the latest version of MIUI

After performing these steps and completing the download, The option to restart the device will appear. This will be the last stage and when your device boots up again, it will already have the new software version.

Update your Xiaomi phone before anyone else

You may not know it, but your Xiaomi phone has An option that allows you to download updates before anyone else. This way you can enjoy all the news as soon as it is available, without waiting. To receive updates quickly and automatically, you must follow these steps:

  • Access your phone settings
  • Click on the “About phone” option.
  • Enter the “MIUI Version” section by clicking on the icon
  • Already inside, click on the three dots on the top right of the screen and select “Update Settings”
  • Turn on Get Updates Sooner feature

How to update your Xiaomi phone to the latest version of MIUI

