Involved

Google Maps tracks your location every day, but it allows you to view and delete your data for the sites you’ve visited.

Google Maps It is the most widely used GPS map service in the world. This is due, among other things, to the large number of functions it can offer, such as the possibility of measure the distance between two points, Or share your location from your mobile phone.

However, all the information you search for or share will be in the app Saved in your history. But, Do you know how to view and delete your location history on Google Maps? In this post we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

What data can you see in your location history on Google Maps

Google Maps has a section called Your Timeline, which allows you to access and look at all your activities. In this timeline, you can see complete google map location history, With additional data, such as how you got to a place and how long you stayed there.

In addition, Maps also allows you to Disable options To save a location, delete your location history, and even download a copy of all your data or maps To watch it offline.

How to view location history in Google Maps on your mobile phone

You can view your location history through the Google Maps app for Android and iOS by following these steps:

Opens Google Maps on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Click your profile picture or icon at the top right of the screen.

Then press your ways.

A new page will open where you can see a file Trips, places, cities and countries you’ve visited, Go to the corresponding tabs.

Remember that Google Maps is automatically added to your account the sites you visit, By tracking your location, provided that Schedule and location history enabled on your device.

How to view your location history in Google Maps on the web

To see all the sites you’ve visited and save them on Google Maps, you can access your timeline from the service’s web version. These are the steps you must follow:

Go to .’s website Google Maps.

Click on List three horizontal lines, located to the left of the search bar.

located to the left of the search bar. There, select your schedule.

Once you get there, you will be shown Google Maps The number of places you visited. The last visited place will be displayed next to the total number of sites.

The last visited place will be displayed next to the total number of sites. Each site includes details about When was the last time you visited that point?

You can also select a date at the top of the screen and flights and locations will be shown saved for that day.

when choosing specific site, You will see more information, including mode of transportation, distance and duration of the trip.

How to delete your location history on Google Maps

If you wish, you can delete all your location information saved in Google Maps by doing the following:

On your mobile phone, open the Google Maps app and tap Your profile picture in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Choose your ways And choose any tab next to the Today option.

And choose any tab next to the Today option. Then tap on the three-dotted menu at the top right and select Settings and privacy.

Scroll down to Site Settings and select the option Delete all location history.

Select the check box in the pop-up window and press Removal.

If you are using the web version of google maps, go to the this link.

go to the this link. Click the Settings icon at the bottom of the map and select Delete all location history.

Select the check box to confirm, then select Delete the location history.

It’s easy to view and delete your location history on Google Maps, and best of all, you can do it in just a few steps.

Related topics: Applications

Involved

Follow Urban Tecno and discover what the technology of the future will be like before anyone else Follow us on Google News