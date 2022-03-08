How to watch the Champions League match on TV in the United States

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Real Madrid Facing the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain With Carlo Ancelotti having to adjust his midfield pieces for the decisive round of 16 matches Champions League.

Casemiro has been suspended and Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde suspected due to physical problems.

Valverde is likely to be fit after missing Saturday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad due to a cold, but Kroos could be ruled out with a muscle problem.

Casemiro played a key role in Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Real Madrid, accompanied by young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric.

Left-back Ferland Mendy will not play due to suspension.

PSG travel to Spain after only their third loss in 27 Ligue 1 matches, losing 1-0 to Nice, second in the table.

The alarms went off on Monday because Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winning goal in the first leg, kicked his foot in training on Monday.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes to bring back Achraf Hakimi (thigh), Leandro Paredes (thigh) and Ander Herrera (eye inflammation) to face Madrid.

The impromptu defensive shock looked weak against Ness. It was clear Pochettino had the Champions League on his mind with the breaks of Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes.

Reaching the final as in 2020 is Paris Saint-Germain’s ultimate goal and lift the European Cup for the first time with its Qatari owners.

Champions League

round of 16

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

when: Wednesday March 9

where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

US Central Time: 2 pm

Television in the United States: TUDN

