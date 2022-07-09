How, when and where to watch the friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay live?

We are in the year of the World Cup and we are facing summer. Mexico Getting ready for Qatar 2022 With heavyweight competitors, such as Uruguay. With a 2-1 win over Nigeria, the South American team will become El Tri’s rival in the United States so that “Tata” Martino will continue to make his World Cup roster.

intention 38 summoned For the manager it is to brag and of course to brag to secure his place in the World Cup. However, they make mistakes as happened with Rodolfo Kota against the Nigerians. The goalkeeper committed one of those bears, the ball slipped from his hands and the question now is whether he will continue to think.

mixsport

Now, fans who attend State Farm Stadium in Arizona will not only be able to enjoy their national idols. Uruguay returns to activity against Mexico in the hand Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Edinson Cavani and Fede Valverde. Darwin Nunez will also be present and will represent Fernando Guriran in Liga MX.

You will also see one of the wonderful attractions Marcelo FloresThe young sensation who plays for Arsenal and who has already decided to represent Mexico. The age-limit category format had no activity in the first game of this round and can be identified as a start.

The bad news for Mexico is that a few days before facing Uruguay, Five cases of COVID-19 have been reported; Four of them are employees and the other is a football player. The person infected was initially said to be “Kata” Dominguez, but there is no confirmation yet from the MMU.

Getty Images

When and where can I watch Mexico and Uruguay?

Mexico and Uruguay will meet this Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 pm from central Mexico. The live broadcast will be on the account Aztec 7And the Channel 5 s TUDN. But if something is stopping you from watching these channels, we leave the streaming options to you.

page Aztec Sportswhich has a free signal and Here we leave you the link. You can also see it in the Azteca Deportes app (Link to download IOS and that is link for Android).

The other option is TUDN pagewhich you can only access if you are subscribed to one of its allies.

It might interest you