Huawei Matebook X Pro is designed to provide maximum portability

Powerful and light, these are two traits that describe the brand new HUAWEI MateBook XPro, A laptop that not only inspires productivity at all times but also has a great design.

the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 13.9 inch with a beautiful screen FullView 3K 10 hotspots support 100% sRGB (typical value). With ultra-narrow bezels on all sides, the screen has a 91% screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive experience.

Physically designed with an ultra-thin metal body that gives it a premium look and feel. In addition to the classic Space gray, The latest generation is also available in the mysterious variant Emerald green.

Inside is an 11th generation Intel® Core ™ processor, new smart cooling system and Huawei Free TouchThe elements that provide a more responsive and long-lasting experience in most use cases, while the 56-watt battery (nominal capacity) ensures that the device remains powered for extended periods of time before needing to be recharged.

It should be noted that the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Supports the “multi-screen collaboration” feature, which is one of the features Huawei Post It allows for seamless cross-platform communication between computer and Huawei smartphone. The combination of premium design, performance and portability, so no matter where you are, you can be productive.

The PREMIUM experience

At 3K at 260ppi, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro It offers the best viewing experience from any device HUAWEI MateBook. for him Multi-touch Supports 10 point gesture control support for a more satisfying user experience.

Plus, its ultra-thin shape allows for a cool and pleasant feel.

High performance and smart ventilation

Thanks to an 11th generation Intel® Core ™ processor, 16GB of RAM, and Iris® Xe graphics, it performs all the daily tasks you need without worrying about overheating. It consists of an intelligent heat dissipation system that uses a new dual-fan design HUAWEI Shark Fin Higher density of fine S-blades.

Simplicity and cool design

The other side that stands out is the new one Huawei Free Touch Get full vibration response, allowing for incredible response at all times and unleash your inspiration and achieve high productivity with your laptop.

Whether you go to the office or work from home, its sleek metal frame is suitable for anywhere. An Ultra FullView display increases productivity by offering a wide viewing experience.

The satin finish ensures a firm and comfortable grip. It comes in a portable mini package, it is 14.6mm thick and weighs just 1.33kg.

For all styles

With an amazing 6% screen-to-body ratio of 91%, the screen provides a wide viewing experience from edge to edge. The high resolution lends itself to various usage scenarios, making it ideal for all kinds of tasks, even for those who write, it becomes a unique experience to be able to quickly and clearly switch between different texts.

Always with the battery

Besides, him 56 watt battery (Nominal capacity) Ideal for those who like to watch videos or movies for hours, or simply browse web pages for 10 hours.

Also, its processor is built according to the new Intel SuperFin 10nm process, which allows the processor to be more energy efficient than its predecessor. The new ones Iris® X graphics.Compact is more than capable of supporting everyday productive tasks as well as occasional multimedia needs.

Because of its longevity, don’t worry, the HUAWEI Shark Fin Dual Fan delivers a higher density than the precise “S”-shaped blades, making the heat dissipate better and silently. While the screen lights up in the mode Eye comfort 14 Gives eye relief for hours with its Low Blue Light certification T يوV Rheinland.