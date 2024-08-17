Hurricane Ernesto intensifies, threatens Bermuda

Forecast models suggest Ernesto could produce large waves this weekend. A snapshot from Saturday shows the storm. (CNN Weather)

Hurricane ErnestoCategory 2, targets Bermudaaccording to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). Authorities in the area are taking precautionary measures, such as opening shelters and closing government offices, in anticipation of the storm's imminent arrival on Saturday morning.

The storm is located 345 kilometers southwest of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 22 kilometers per hour. Winds up to 155 km/h. According to meteorologists, Ernesto is expected to strengthen before passing near or over the islands. Tropical storm conditions, including strong winds and rain, are expected Friday afternoon.

The NHC warned that a serious storm Causing major coastal flooding in Bermuda, a wave that would be accompanied by Big, destructive waves.

A flooded road is seen after Hurricane Ernesto, on Wednesday in Dorado, Puerto Rico (EFE/ Thais Llorca)



Local authorities announced the suspension of public transport and the closure of the airport, as well as the closure of grocery stores, in preparation for the hurricane. Michael Weeks, Bermuda’s Minister of National Security, urged citizens to complete their preparations by Thursday, stressing that “time is running out“

Bermuda, an archipelago of 181 small islands, faces an unusual situation in that the eye of a hurricane rarely makes landfall. Since 1850, only 11 of the 130 tropical storms that have passed near the island have made landfall, according to AccuweatherBermuda is known for its resilient infrastructure and its elevation that reduces the impact of storms.

A view of a flooded road after Hurricane Ernesto, in Dorado, Puerto Rico (EFE/ Thais Llorca)



In the previous days, Ernesto was affected. Puerto Rico As a tropical storm leaves Hundreds of thousands of people are without electricity and water. More than 250,000 of the island's 1.4 million customers remain without power, and about 170,000 lack water. Added to this is an extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, citing conditions “Dangerously hot and humid”.

Andres Cabrera, one of the affected residents, commented on the difficulty of living without water or electricity, noting that he depends “on the wind that comes from the street.” Authorities plan to restore power to 90% of customers in Puerto Rico by Sunday, although there is no specific date for full restoration of service.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted. Above-average Atlantic hurricane season this yearbecause of ocean temperatures riseBetween 17 and 25 named storms are expected, with up to seven major hurricanes.

Strong winds on Ocean Park Beach, in San Juan (Puerto Rico) (EFE/ Thais Llorca)



“This season promises to be exceptional in many ways,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. He said the forecast is the most intense in the 25-year NOAA forecast published in May. The agency updates its forecast every August.

According to the news agency AFPWhen analyzing the intensity of a hurricane season, meteorologists consider two main factors: ocean temperatures in the Atlantic (where storms form and need hot water to fuel them), and whether there are hurricanes. Girl or boy(Natural and cyclical cooling or warming of the Pacific Ocean).

La Niña tends to enhance storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean and reduce storm intensity in the Pacific Ocean. The El Niño phenomenon has the opposite effect.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm and third hurricane of this year's Atlantic hurricane season. Precautions continue in Bermuda as the storm approaches, to protect lives and property.

(With information from AP and EFE)