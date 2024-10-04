Hurricane Kirk reaches Category 4 in the Atlantic Ocean; NHC expects it to strengthen further

Miami. he Hurricane Kirk It reached Category 4 on Thursday, raising the risk of creating dangerous surfing and windsurfing conditions over the weekend on the east coast of USAThis also happened in Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, according to meteorologists.

The report said that Kirk is located in the central region of the Atlantic Ocean and could intensify further within about one day, but it is expected to remain far from the coasts. US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Floodwaters from Hurricane Kirk are expected to reach the Northern Windward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the US East Coast and Bahamas on Sunday.

Read also Hurricane Kirk develops into Category 3 in the Atlantic; Doesn't threaten to fall

The NHC reported the formation of Tropical Storm Kirk and predicted it would become a “large and powerful” hurricane later this week. Photo: EFE

There were no warnings or warnings in effect on the coast. The hurricane was about 1,745 kilometers (1,085 mi) east-northeast of the Northern Windward Islands, and had maximum wind speeds of 215 km/h (130 mph).

At the same time, Tropical Storm Leslie Meteorologists said that the hurricane formed on Wednesday night in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, and may turn into a hurricane in the coming days. It is also not considered a danger to the coasts.

Leslie is located about 930 kilometers (580 mi) west-southwest of the southern tip of the island. Cape Verde Islands The NHC reported maximum wind speeds of 85 km/h (50 mph).







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, find out the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, find out the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.

Highness