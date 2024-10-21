Hurricane Oscar: The hurricane makes landfall in Cuba with winds of 130 kilometers per hour amid an electrical crisis that knocked out power to the island

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2024 0
Hurricane Oscar: The hurricane makes landfall in Cuba with winds of 130 kilometers per hour amid an electrical crisis that knocked out power to the island

Image source, Noah

photo caption, Hurricane Oscar hit the Cuban coast at 5:50 PM local time.

  • author, Drafting
  • Author title, BBC World News

Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba on Sunday afternoon before losing strength and becoming a tropical storm as it moved east of the island, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

The meteorological phenomenon reached the island with maximum sustained wind speed 130 kilometers per hourBut later, about 65 kilometers east of Guantanamo, near the city of Baracoa (southeast of the country), the storm weakened and the maximum wind speed reached 110 kilometers per hour.

“We have examined measures to confront the passage of Hurricane Oscar in the east of the country. Precise instructions have been issued to ensure the care of our people. Support to the provinces has been strengthened and brigades are prepared to recover in the shortest possible time.” The Cuban president wrote on Sunday, Miguel Diaz-CanelOn the social networking site X.

The island has a long history of dealing with hurricanes, with effective civil defense and an extensive network of shelters.

More Stories

Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

Cedric Manwaring October 19, 2024 0
This is what they do in cities

This is what they do in cities

Cedric Manwaring October 18, 2024 0
It is the worst news for humanity

It is the worst news for humanity

Cedric Manwaring October 15, 2024 0
The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

Cedric Manwaring October 14, 2024 0
Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

Cedric Manwaring October 12, 2024 0
Amigo Airsho returns to Bliss after 12 years of absence

Amigo Airsho returns to Bliss after 12 years of absence

Cedric Manwaring October 11, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Hurricane Oscar: The hurricane makes landfall in Cuba with winds of 130 kilometers per hour amid an electrical crisis that knocked out power to the island

Hurricane Oscar: The hurricane makes landfall in Cuba with winds of 130 kilometers per hour amid an electrical crisis that knocked out power to the island

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2024 0
The United States is heading into an economic storm

The United States is heading into an economic storm

Mia Thompson October 20, 2024 0
Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

Cedric Manwaring October 19, 2024 0
Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Mia Thompson October 19, 2024 0
This is what they do in cities

This is what they do in cities

Cedric Manwaring October 18, 2024 0