If you have one of these 19 Xiaomi phones, forget about Android 12

It is very likely that none of the Xiaomi smartphones will receive the update to Android 12, although they may update to MIUI 13.

We already have a slightly clearer idea of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to Android 12 In the coming months, once Google releases the next big update for its operating system. But, What about incompatible Xiaomi phones?

Although Xiaomi has not yet published a file Official List With models that will receive Android 12, and those that won’t, we can يمكننا Get an idea From the Beijing brand plans in this regard.

Xiaomi and Redmi phones that will likely not receive Android 12

Android 12 will come to Xiaomi phones from the hand MIUI 13 interface, although this does not mean that those mobile phones that will receive MIUI 13 will receive Android 12; The situation may be that some devices receive the latest version of MIUI, but still run an old version of Android.

according to List prepared by XiaomiuiSo, we can know which mobile phones, although they may eventually get MIUI 13 sooner or later, it is possible Do not update to Android 12. This list has been prepared on the basis of company background When updating their mobile phones, it consists of these models:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Premium

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8مي

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

xiaomi redmi 9

xiaomi redmi 9a

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT

xiaomi redmi 9c

xiaomi redmi 9 prime

In most cases we are talking about hardware medium or low end, which, although relatively recent, usually only receives system update From the moment it was launched. Other models, such as My Note 10 and Redmi K20, although there are technical papers more than able to implement Latest Android versionThey may already be out of the company’s support plans. In any case, we will remain attentive to Xiaomi’s official communication channels in case of changes in this list.

