In Egypt, they found 5 pharaonic tombs in Saqqara

On EgyptIt was released on Saturday Discover five pharaonic tombs “In good condition and monument to senior officials”, located In the Memphis CemeteryOn SaqqaraAnd the Known as the capital Kingdom of the ancient pharaohs.

This place is located 15 kilometers south of One of the most famous pyramids on the Giza plateauIt is a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which is well known Next to the famous pyramid of the pharaoh zoser The first of the pharaonic era.

The monument, built all year round Two thousand and 700 before our era, By the architect Imhotep, it is considered one of the oldest on the planet’s surface.

The five tombs were discovered before Egyptian archaeologists Northeast of the pyramid of King Marin I, who ruled Egypt around 2270 BC

according to him Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and AntiquitiesThe tombs contained the remains of high-ranking officials.

In the basement of one of them called ErieThe excavations shed light on a limestone sarcophagus and colored decorations representing funerary scenes, among them “The offering tables, the seven oil paintings, and the facade of the palaceHe said in a statement.

Among the other three burials, two 6 meters deep, belonged to two women, one of whom was “the only person responsible for beautifying the king,” and Priest Bibi Nafani.

Finally, it is dedicated toHino, the butler of the royal house”, sank 7 meters deep, according to the same source.

In January 2021, Egypt revealed new archaeological “treasures” in the Saqqara cemeteryincluding about fifty New Kingdom sarcophagi over 3,000 years old, ensuring that the “history” of this period is allowed to be “rewritten.”

The Egyptian authorities hope to openThe Grand Egyptian Museumnear the Giza Plateau in the coming months and we are counting on these new discoveries to revive tourism, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the sector you work in 2 million people and generate more than 10% of GDP, It has been half the staff since the 2011 Arab Spring.