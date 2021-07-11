Increasing delays in immigration procedures – El Sol de México

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is collecting seven million immigration proceedings pending due to the pandemic and restrictions caused by Covid-19.

According to its 2021 activity report, the US agency canceled nearly 280,000 interviews at the start of the pandemic, with clear consequences in resolving cases, especially immigrants who were returned to Mexico pending a hearing to present their case.

Delays in processing applications for permanent residence, nursing homes, or naturalization issues were exacerbated by the agency’s lack of staff to reschedule all of these interviews in a timely manner.

In a report signed by Phyllis A. Coven, a USCIS ombudsman, it was noted that delays in handling cases worsened even after activities reopened, in June 2020, with Application Management Support Centers operating between 65 and 70 percent of their services. capacity, at best.

The report notes that even before the pandemic, USCIS faced a decline in service revenues, which were insufficient to cover operating costs.

“USCIS was already experiencing tax insecurity before the pandemic. Their financial problems have been exacerbated because USCIS is a payments agency whose income depends on its rates and profits from the previous year,” the report highlights the agency.

Revenues from collections and fees fell even further when the Covid-19 pandemic caused the agency’s offices to close almost completely in March 2020.

Since most USCIS jobs focus on in-person interactions, the shutdown has been devastating for applicants and petitioners whose in-person interviews, vital appointments, and swearing-in ceremonies have been cancelled.

“As of October 2020, all field offices were open, but they were providing services at 50 percent of capacity. As a result, delays and processing times increased significantly throughout the year. The arrival of a large number of requests and petitions worsened the agency’s situation,” the report said. For two main reasons.

The growth in the number of immigration procedures comes from the administration of Donald Trump, because the Republicans intensified the expulsion of Central American citizens without documents, in addition to the launch of the residency program in Mexico, which included all foreigners who sought asylum. In the United States they had to wait in our country while the process was progressing. Even though the program is no longer running, the delay persists.