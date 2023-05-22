Instagram goes down; Users reported failures in the app today, May 21, to Grupo Milenio

This Sunday afternoon, May 21st, around 4pm, various users Error reporting started inside instagram.

According to the reports on the page bottom detectorthe social network experienced failures when uploading a file feed (55 percent); within the app (32 percent); actuallyto log in (15 percent).

As is typical in this type of situation, netizens ran to other apps and social networks like Twitter to check the failures within Instagram, and unleashed numerous memes.

Although various issues started to be reported from 4:00 PM on Sunday, Several users reported that the issues were not fixed Although more than an hour has passed.

Instagram is falling and memes are not diminishing

The first failures are just beginning to be reported, when Twitter already had the best memes for the situation; Here we are sharing the best of them so that you don’t have such a bad time in this time without Instagram.

Instagram is preparing to launch the “micro-blogging” application

Instagram, by Meta Platforms, It plans to launch a text-based app to compete with Twitter It may premiere as early as June, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Facebook’s parent company is testing the product with influencers and some social media content creators, according to the report.

