“Saul’s best on demand”the television series starring Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), will premiere its final chapter on Mondays and Tuesdays. AMC United States s Netflix Latin America. Episode 13, which will conclude the show created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, will be released at different times for each country, and here we tell you how to watch it.

The “Breaking bad” spin-off premiered in 2015 and after seven years and six seasons, the cast consists of Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), and Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca), among others. Officially say goodbye.

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” is the last in the series and the whole “Breaking bad” universe, with Vince Gilligan saying he wouldn’t expand the stories any further. Photo: Netflix / AMC

Where do you see the final chapter of Season 6 of “Saul’s Best Call”?

The The latest episode of “Better Call Saul” air first in AMC United States. A few hours later it was uploaded to Netflix Latin America and other areas. To watch Chapter 13, you can choose to stream online the American channel or wait until it reaches the red channel N.

What time is the premiere of “Better c all Saul” Season 6 Episode 13?9:00 PM AMC USA time

“Better Call Saul” will air the thirteenth episode of the final season in an hour 9:00 PM AMC USA time. After a few hours it will already be in the Netflix catalog, depending on the country Where are you.

“Better Connect to Saul” 6 x 13: Premiere times by country

Nicaragua: 1:00 AM

Honduras: 1 am

El Salvador: 1 am

Costa Rica: 1 am

Guatemala: 1 am

Mexico: 2:00 AM

Colombia: 2:00 AM

Peru: 2.00 am

Panama: 2:00 AM

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 AM

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Puerto Rico: 3:00 AM

Argentina: 4:00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Paraguay: 4:00 AM

Brazil: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4:00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

How to watch “Better Call Saul” 6×13 online?

to see “Invite the best Saul” 6×13 online Legally, you must have a Netflix subscription or have access to AMC United States live streams.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn will officially bid farewell to their characters in the final episode of “Better Call Saul.” Photo: Composite / AMC / Netflix Capture

It should be noted that some users are waiting for it to be available to download via torrent (illegally) and see it as quickly as possible in English to avoid spoilers.

What happened in the previous episode of Better Call Saul 6×12?

In 6×12, the penultimate chapter of “Better Call Saul”, it is revealed where Kim Wexler ended up after breaking up with Jimmy, which also brings to light the idea of ​​his whereabouts during the events of “Breaking bad.”

Saul’s Better Call could end with Jane Takavitch (Saul Goodman) imprisoned. Photo: AMC

After Jen contacts Kim, she confesses her crime to Howard’s wife and tells her how she and Jamie devised a whole plan to sabotage him and collect the money from the Sandpiper case.

On the other hand, the fugitive lawyer got into more trouble and was discovered by Marion, who called the police saying he had found Saul Goodman. At 6 x 13 we’ll see what happens to the matter that will end the series.