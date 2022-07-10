iPhone: The iOS Mail Privacy Trick | cell phone | Email | nda | nnni | sports game

When opening a file e-mail from the app Mail, you may be asked to download some information before you can read the full message. When this happens, the person who sent you the email can know your location without your knowledge.

In the face of this worrying situation, manzana Establish a strict system for users Iphone And iPad greatly protects your privacy when opening an email from the app Mail.

in magIn ., we explain what you need to do to activate this setting iOS And they have no difficulty in operation.

Steps to Turn on Mail Privacy Protection on iPhone

From your mobile phone menu, open Settings .

. Under Options choose Mail.

Now, you have to select the option privacy protection .

. Finally, you just have to click Protection of activity in the mail And ready.

So you can activate Privacy Protection for Mail from Mac

The first thing you need to do is open Mail on your computer.

on your computer. In the menu pane, click Preferences.

Once done, select the option Privacy .

. Finally, you will have to press Protection of activity in the mail.

This way, all emails that arrive in the Mail app will be opened first by Apple’s servers, thus protecting your privacy.

What is the small gap next to your iPhone cameras

Since the iPhone 12, Apple has added a triple camera to its Pro and Pro Max versions, being an ultra-wide angle, a standard and a telephoto lens.

But to this is added a small hole. This is lidar technology.

This small aperture improves not only the illumination of your Apple Station, but it also reflects a more detailed depth-field.

Even if you use the iPhone’s cinematic mode, you’ll notice that it does a better job there of blurring the background and improving the appearance of objects in the foreground.

It should be noted that if this lens is dirty, there may be some slowness in detecting objects. That’s why we always recommend that you keep it clean.

Steps to unlock iPhone with your voice

First, on the screen Iphone Make dots of your PIN with a sign (not erased), this step is very important because later you will work on your password gesture (must be numbers).

Now, find and click on “Accessibility” > “Voice Control” section.

Here you will touch “Assign Order” > “Create New Order”.

The next step is to write a sentence in the “Phrase” section such as: “Unlock my phone please”.

At the bottom, tap Unchecked > Perform custom gesture.

Create the same gesture as your PIN code with the help of the points you selected on the screen.

Click Save.

Finally, lock your cell phone and say again that you have registered, in this case “Unlock my phone please”.

The trick to find out if they read your WhatsApp messages on iPhone

It should be noted that this method works if the recipient is in a group chat; However, this can be very effective in finding out if a person is online and has read messages.

First, enter WhatsApp on a file Iphone .

. The next thing you will do is open a group chat where the person in question is.

Then tap and hold on the last message you sent in that chat and tap Section Information .

. When you do this, you will need to select the button Read A list of all people who have viewed your text will appear.

How to convert your iPhone to grayscale

The first thing you should do is open the Settings app from your iOS phone.

Once in, go to Accessibility.

Now, tap on the Screen size and text option.

Next, you will have to click on Color Filters

Finally, toggle the switch to On, click on Grayscale and you are good to go.

How to record a call on WhatsApp from iPhone

In this part, there are two ways to record a WhatsApp call: the first is through video recording, screen Iphone The second option is through the app.

For the occasion, we are going to mention the application that you must install to record the call.