Is it appropriate to have a partner and study medicine?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Medical students.

The dedication that future residents must employ to be able to process Preparing for the MIR . Exam It means leaving aside some personal issues, among which emotional and loving relationships can be listed. This was stated by a medical student on his social networking sites, which he described as “Poisoning” Teaching that “destroys personal and emotional development.”

These statements were accompanied by a video of MIR’s advice in which they insisted not to fall in love while preparing for the test, sparking controversy and debate on Twitter.: Is it compatible to have a partner and study medicine? “Medical students are those people who are able to leave love and relationships for the sake of study,” some write with displeasure.


“Emotional Relationships Above MIR or Medicine”

However, there are those who do not share this view and claim that it is an “exaggeration” and assert that medical studies can be reconciled with an emotional relationship. “Relationships, whether friendship or flirting, are above any exam, be it MIR or the job‘, writes a user about it, noting that if you have this attitude ‘when you’re a resident you won’t have anyone to party with’.

Finally, a student went further and Compare the medical profession to a toxic relationship. He admitted: “It seems we are married by race,” asserting that “when you want to go out with friends, you can’t because you have exams.” That’s when you want to sleep, “sometimes negative thoughts spin you in and then you think about possible failures.”

While, on the other hand, many users insist that “it is not reasonable to leave a couple in the middle of preparing a MIR or any other opposition”. They point out that “these are the months or years when you most need the support of your loved ones.”

Although it may contain statements, statements or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader to consult a health professional for any health-related questions.

More Stories

The medical school of the best public institution UASLP in the country

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

59% of ‘fatigue’ toilets have psychological help

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Will they close the Fundadores de Toluca Science Park? Find out why – the sun of Toluca

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Patients use holograms to try medical treatments

2 days ago Mia Thompson

If the PSOE and PP have agreed on the law of science, why aren’t there other laws?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Performing the first non-invasive and painless hysterectomy at Auxilio Mutuo

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The United States insults the Dominican Republic, which is the champion of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Free up space in your app with these simple steps

6 mins ago Leo Adkins

Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

14 mins ago Leland Griffith

Do you want to put 7-Eleven? This is what you need to run one in Mexico

29 mins ago Mia Thompson