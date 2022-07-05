Is Netflix the new ‘Lost’?

“The Leftovers”, “Live”, “The Wilds” and of course, “Lost”. Movies and television series have used aviation tragedies many times to write some of the most remembered works of fiction of all time. The issue of “Lost” is particularly pertinent, as its creator, JJ Abrams, changed with it the way series and movies are made: marathons, merchandising, “cliffhangers” ….

Curiosity about plane crashes and time travel obviously didn’t end with “Lost,” because for a few days on Netflix, it climbed to the top 2 (it’s only surpassed by Stranger Things 4) on the NBC series, It premiered in 2018 in the US and this one in Spain we actually saw a while ago on Antena 3: ‘Manifest’.

According to Netflix, “Manifest” Follows the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 as they land safely in New York after a turbulent but routine flight from Jamaica. They soon find out that they have been in the air for the few hours The world is five and a half years old And that their friends, families and colleagues mourned them and went away.

Now, in the face of the impossible, They got a second chance. But as their new truths emerge, a deeper mystery unfolds, and it won’t take long for some passengers to realize that they may be destined for something greater than they thought possible.”

IMDb

The series, at the moment, with three seasons (the first of 16 episodes and the last two, of 13 and 45 minutes), Although Netflix confirmed they’ll be shooting a final chapter (or two), a fourth season, nothing knownTo the premiere of the latest episodes of the “Manifest” program, which greatly angered viewers.

Manifest team

Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh): A rookie police officer grappling with the tragic acts of her past and future prospects with her fiancé, Jared, Michaela returns home on mysterious Journey 828 and discovers that life has a strange new purpose.

Ben Stone (Josh Dallas): Michaela’s brother, Ben is an intelligence analyst and family man who fights things he can’t control, whether it’s his son’s rare childhood cancer or the mysterious events surrounding the return of Flight 828.

Cal Stone (Jack Messina): Ben and Grace’s son Cale struggles with a terminal illness. His world is turned even more upside down when he returns on Flight 828 and must reconcile his twin sister and the mother he meets with a new reality.

Sanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur): A brilliant graduate student and medical researcher, Saanvi’s life changes drastically when she departs Flight 828 to learn that her work has led to some amazing medical advances.

IMDb

Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis): After years of grieving the loss of her husband Ben and son Cal, Grace meets her lost family and is ready to accept the new normal.

Olive Stone (Luna Belize): Devastated by the loss of her father and twin brother Cal, now-aged Olive seeks to restore the bond when her plane miraculously resurfaces five years later.

Detective Jared Vasquez (Junior Ramirez): Jared is a police detective who has finally moved on with his life after the disappearance of his fiancée, Michaela. Now that she’s back, he’s devastated by the return of his first love.

We saw in Manifest.

Robert Zemeckis, director of “Back to the Future” and “Forrest Gump”, is one of the executive producers Who is behind “Manifest”. But no comparisons can be made between him and J.J. Abrams, even if the Netflix series lags far behind when it comes to multilayered puzzles.

Manifest, inspired by a real event, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014, He has aspirations to become the series that bears witness to the loss: We have a mysterious flight, something that happens after the flight and all the effects that an airplane leaves on the people who travel on it.

IMDb

Nevertheless, the five-year gap as a common denominator of “Manifest” is interesting There are failed ideas in the series. For example, the sound of voices in passengers’ heads, ends up being a bit stressful and annoying to the viewer.

“Manifest” is addictive, yes, but as you watch the chapters, you realize that the writers are a bit lost in what they want to quote, especially when the paranormal events come along. His profession of trying to structure temporary gaps in the “This is Us” style is pretty big for him, too.

Small pill of “Manifest T4”

A few weeks ago, the official profile of the series on Instagram (Tweet embed) give to Learn about two minutes into the series’ fourth season, but without providing a definitive release date. It has already become an even greater mystery than the disappearance of Flight 828…

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Watch series on netflix

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io