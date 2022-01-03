ISSSTE replaces medical services in Chetumal, Cancun and Cozumel

Ketumal, MX.- Due to the lack of the required specialized medical staff, the Quintana Roo delegation of Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) Invitation to the National Public Tender LA-051GYN017-E32-2021, to award a contract to provide specialized alternative medical services.

This is according to the posting on “CompraNet”, where the call states that the “illustrative meeting” will take place next Wednesday, January 5 at 12 noon; The winners must offer their services in the medical units of ISSSTE Chetumal, Cancún and Cozumel, with special attention to nephrology; The deadline is from January 15 to December 31, 2022 or “until the budget is exhausted.”

As of January 15, Chetumal Clinic will have alternative specialties: endoscopy, histopathology laboratory, imaging (radiology, ultrasound, CT, MRI), electroencephalography and echocardiography.

While in Cancun Hospital Clinic, the specialties raised are: Audiology, Endoscopy, Inhalation Therapy, Dermatology, Clinical Laboratory Studies, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Histopathology Laboratory, Imaging (Radiology, Ultrasound, CT & MRI) Ophthalmology, electroencephalography, neurology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, nephrology, vascular, echocardiography, oncology, hemodynamics, allergic diseases and pediatric cardiology.

For the Cozumel Family Medicine Clinic, the requests include: endoscopy, clinical laboratory studies, physical medicine and rehabilitation, histopathology laboratory, imaging (radiology, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI) and ophthalmology.

hospitalization decomposition

In another call, LA-051GYN017-E33-2021, ISSSTE Quintana Roo invites you to participate in the public tender for the open contract for the provision of alternative medical services to hospitalization for a family medicine clinic in Cozumel.

The “Explanatory Meeting” will take place on Wednesday, January 5, but at 2:00 pm, in which participants will present their proposals regarding hospitalization to ISsste beneficiaries in: internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, traumatology and orthopedics. (agency SIM card)