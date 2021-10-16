It is possible to receive WhatsApp messages with the cell phone turned off, here we inform you

Send and receive WhatsApp messages without relying on a mobile phone (Photo: EFE / Marcelo Sayão / File)



The WhatsApp It has become one of the main tools for communication, however, many unexpected events can occur such as losing or forgetting a cell phone or running out of battery, which may make it impossible to continue using this communication channel.

As it has become imperative to be in touch with friends, family, and co-workers, it is imperative that you always be available, even when problems arise with a cell phone.

So, below we leave a way Keep receiving and sending messages via WhatsApp even if you run out of mobile data, stack or stopped working.

The way to continue receiving and sending messages with all contacts is through an application WhastApp Web or the outlet However, WhatsApp Web has to make some modifications first, otherwise it will not be possible.

First, you must activate a file Trial version of WhatsApp from the application, so only at this time it will be necessary for the mobile to be active and working. The steps to follow are:

Open the WhatsApp application on the phone.

Select the upper left tab for options.

Select the associated devices.

Choose to activate the trial version.

– Accept the terms.

-AwayLaughing session of QR code scanning web in the usual way. Immediately, the platform will inform that the change has been successful.

When activated, it will not matter what happens with the cell phone, because the session from the web will remain open and available to receive and send messages at any time, as long as the computer has a stable Internet connection.

that it trick It will be very useful for those who forget files Mobile At home or to prevent any unexpected events and it is necessary to check WhatsApp chats.

Originally, this option was released to have you Open session on up to four devices linked, while maintaining end-to-end information encryption. Of course, you can only connect one phone to an account The WhatsApp At the same time.

“If you join the beta for multiple devices, you can use your paired devices without having to connect your phone. Your personal messages, multimedia files, and calls are end-to-end encrypted,” he says. Help Center from the messaging platform.

It should be noted that it should not be used WhatsApp on the phone For more than 14 days, paired devices will be disconnected.

Currently, the beta version is available for those who are using the latest version of the apps The WhatsApp NS WhatsApp Business and Android o iPhone.

Although it has many advantages, it should be noted that it has some limitations; They are as follows:

– You will not be able to empty or delete chats on paired devices if the primary device is an iPhone.

They will not be able to send messages or call contacts who are using a very old version of WhatsApp on their phone.

– It cannot be used in tablets.

– You will not be able to see the real-time location on paired devices.

-You will not be able to create or view broadcast lists on paired devices.

This is amazing beta For different devices is an optional WhatsApp software that allows access to chats in different places without relying on the mobile phone and keeps users’ personal messages, multimedia files and calls safe.

