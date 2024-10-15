It is the worst news for humanity

the Antarctica It changes color And experience changes that have never been seen before, like the ten animals that live in the area that you know nothing about. Among the latest and most impressive data AntarcticaIt has been found to have the second lowest sea ice area and is located near the historical minimum. This is what I was informed National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). The surrounding area Antarctica It reaches an area of ​​17.16 million square kilometers before its annual spring melt begins.

The 2024 ice extent is the second most limited after the historic minimum set in 2023. This year's maximum Antarctic ice extent is 200,000 km2 above the 2023 record minimum, but 1.55 million km2 less than Average maximum for the period 1981-2010. The pattern recorded in 2024 follows the same line as 2016. The winter maximum was placed outside the range of observed fluctuations, a situation so shocking that it has led some scientists to speculate that sea ice may have entered a 100% new state.

After peaking in 2014, average annual ice volume declined so rapidly that by 2018, losses had wiped out gains made over the previous 35 years. Sea ice in Antarctica It was more volatile than that North Pole. The scientific community is analyzing changes in ice cover since 2016 and whether there is a downward trend that could be sustained in the long term. In this context, another piece of information arrives that surprises even experts: Antarctica changes color.

The new color of Antarctica: a global milestone that no one stops commenting on

the Antarctica Peninsula become Green area quickly, causing serious concerns. Her plants have already increased by more than 1000%. A new study has highlighted that the vegetation cover of this region of the world has increased more than 10-fold in the past four decades. This phenomenon is called “Greening“, which is a direct indication of the effects of climate change in one of the remotest and coldest regions of the world.

Like many polar regions, the Antarctica Peninsula It is warming much faster than the global average. It is increasingly common to see records of extreme heat events, which contribute to the accelerated growth of vegetation in areas that were previously completely covered by ice and snow.

Analysis signed by universities Exeter and Hertfordshirealong with British Antarctic SurveyHe revealed that global warming has encouraged a significant increase in the presence of plants, especially mosses, plants that dominate the region. Using satellite data, the researchers studied the progress of vegetation in the region Antarctica Peninsula Between 1986 and 2021.

At that point, the vegetation in the panorama changed: from less than a square kilometer to about 12 square kilometers. Moreover, the study revealed that this trend of “Greening“It has accelerated significantly in recent years. Between 2016 and 2021, vegetation expansion has increased by more than 30% compared to previous decades, with an increase of more than 400,000 square meters per year during this past period.”

Antarctica is now green: these are its most famous plants

The remaining plants in Antarctica They are generally algae capable of growing in hostile environments. Scientists highlight the urgent need for more research to understand changes in… Antarctica In its entirety. What happened in this region of the world could change the global dynamics of different ecosystems.

In the end, Antarctica It has become a greener place, a phenomenon that has the world in suspense. Context adds to the microplastic pollution in the area.