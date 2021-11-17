Itlica is Certified as the Best Cross with Cross World Athletics Champions Gold

The 39th edition of the Italica International Cross, promoted by the Seville Provincial Council and held on Sunday, will feature the winners of this year’s Cross World Athletics Gold Championships, a “golden” entry to which a team of Spanish runners will be added, some representing their club and many others in their bid. Achieving the first places in the standings that will take them to the European Championships Berlin.

“It must be remembered that the International Cross of Italy has, after a few years, regained its status as the best cross in the world, after the distinction awarded by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation to the best organizers in 2020, and after being at the top of the rankings. With 863 points, in this edition We will work hard to remain in this position,” said the technical director of this sporting event, Jose Manuel Diaz Chaves.

The list of male runners participating in the Cross de Itálica includes Rodrigue Kwizaira (Burundi), Aaron Kifle (Eritrea), Yoel Aiko (Uganda), Nebrit Malak (Ethiopia), Abdussalam Oukflim (Spain), Javier Guerra (Spain), and Adel Meshaal. (Spain) and Daniel Mathieu (Spain), among others.

Among the women, Margaret Chelemo, winner of the most recent tournament in Italica, will face IAAF Gold Cup winner Rael Gebriohannes. But the Turkish champion, European Cross Champion, Yasemin Can, will also be on the starting line, as well as Kazakh Nora Jiroto, who took first place in the world in the standings with 3,000 obstacles.

Among the Spanish women, the presence of Irene Sanchez Escribano stands out, after her serious injury prevented her from participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021, and the injury of the two most fitness athletes at the moment, the Olympic Sevillian Carolina Robles and the athlete. Asturian submarine 23 Isabel Barreiro.

The 39th edition of the International Cross of Italica is celebrated in its traditional circuit of the archaeological group of Italica, in Santiponse (Seville), divided into two days along with the LVI Championship of Spain for Cross Country Clubs.