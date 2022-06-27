It’s all or nothing for Djokovic at Wimbledon

The US Tennis Association, the organizer of the US Open, has already submitted a few days ago that it will not ask for any exception for athletes if the country’s authorities continue to ban entry to unvaccinated foreigners. So Djokovic, who had already missed dates in Indian Wells and Miami in the winter, couldn’t compete with those in Atlanta, Washington, Cincinnati and Montreal either – because the same rules apply in Canada as in the USA.

Two weeks ago, the United States removed the requirement to submit a negative test or test showing you have passed covid to enter the country, but not the obligation to get the full vaccination schedule. So if Djokovic does not play in the summer in North America, his collapse in the standings could push him out of the top ten, leaving him facing tougher draws in the tournaments he plays. In fact, at the end of Wimbledon, he will drop to seventh in the standings, because he will lose his points as the 2021 champion and this year’s version, no matter what, does not affect the world rankings.