Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, ‘pulls’ a protester | video

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro She was criticized on Thursday after a video clip on social media posted a moment in it He “pulls” a young man and tries to take his cell phone.

The man who appeared in the video questioning the president as he got out of his car is Welker Liao, A content creator known for making videos that make fun of Bolsonaro supporters.

The brawl was recorded in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro’s official residence. There, Liao was waiting for him and when the boss’ car arrived, the young man started to Shouting at him questions about the form of his government.

Bolsonaro, accompanied by his security agents, got out of the car and approached the young man. He took it from his arm and his shirt, While trying to remove the cell phone.

The presidential security guards did not delay in intervening and tried to contain the citizen and withdraw his cell phone. The entire scene was recorded by a journalist who was at the scene and was also a security guard. He ordered him to stop filming the situation.