James Cameron re-releases Avatar in China to reclaim the throne that Avengers: Endgame has seized

MADRID, March 10 (CulturaOcio) –

“Avatar” by James CameronIt will be re-released in China. The 2009 film will return to the billboard in the eastern country with a clear goal: to overthrow Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing film of all time and regained the throne it lost in 2019.

As mentioned The Hollywood Reporter, The Chinese Film Bureau has approved the epic sci-fi movie they are starring in Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana Back in theaters March 12th. The 2009 film pioneering in its visual and technology department, It will also be re-launched in IMAX and 3D.

This can save back to the rooms “Avatar” is the wand he lost just 2 years ago for “Endgame”. Marvel tape has been uploaded 2,797 million Dollars around the world, exceed 2,790 million From the movie Cameron. The late Fox only needs to raise $7.4 million in China to regain the top spot.

Although it seems a priori a sudden movement, the truth is that ‘symbol picture’ It was among the titles that the Chinese Film Bureau planned to re-release in cinemas with the aim of revitalizing the country’s box office, because it was among the films that were scheduled to be shown by the exhibitors in March of last year to win back the audience. However, the COVID-19 outbreak thwarted that plan.

Whatever the case, whether or not “Avatar” regains its place as the highest-grossing movie of all time (not including inflation), either way there’s a winner: Disney, because the Fox franchise is now owned by House Mouse.

The return of “Avatar” to Chinese cinemas can also serve as a catalyst for reviving interest in this saga, such as The first of the four complements Prepared by James Cameron and is scheduled to premiere in December 2022.