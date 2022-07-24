Japan declares high alert for the eruption of the “Sakurajima” volcano; evacuating neighboring areas | Videos

This Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced the maximum alert level It ordered the mandatory and immediate evacuation of the inhabited population near the volcano “Sakurajima”, that erupted on Sunday on the island of Kyushu in the southwest of the country.

The volcano, one of the most active in Japan, is located in Kagoshima Prefecture, in the southwest of the country, and So far, there were no reports of injuries during the eruption of the volcano.

However, the authorities decided Announcement alert level 5, the highestAfter warning that the volcano is expelling volcanic stones at a distance of between 2.5 and 3 kilometers from the two craters named Minamidake and Showa, according to the Japanese public network NHK.

The warning particularly affects the city closest to the volcano, Kagoshima, Where nearly 600 thousand people live. In this sense, the authorities warned that the rocks expelled by the volcano could reach areas of the city such as Arimura and Forsato.

The government established a committee under the Prime Minister’s Office, Fumio Kishida, He summoned senior officials from various ministries and public bodies to respond to the emergency.

気 象 庁 に よ り ま す と 、 、 8 時 5 ご ろ 島 県 島 で が し た」 と い う こ と で

According to NHK TV, The explosion occurred at 8:05 p.m. Sunday (6:05 a.m. CST). The ash plume and water vapor were scattered 2.5 km from the crater.

The authorities called on the population to Beware of lava flows within about 2 km of the crater.

This is the first Level 5 Alert since the eruption of the Cochinurabu Island volcano in 2015. It is the second since this alert level was introduced in 2007.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, A large-scale volcanic eruption affecting a large area of ​​the island is not imminent.

The volcano entered the eruption phase on July 17 and Since then their activity level has increased.