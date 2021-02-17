Japanese scientists did this with a telescope

It was recently revealed that a group of Japanese astronomers I managed to travel in time by progressing Technique With the intention of understanding more about Universe swelled.

The Universe swelled It happened right after its existence, 13.8 billion years ago, when it increased in size from moment to moment by more than a trillion trillion times in size, and in record time, in less than a trillion parts of a trillionth of a second.

It is a mysterious event that no one has yet been able to figure out how or why it happened; However, it caused Fluctuations Which, in turn, affected Galaxy distribution.

# Infinite Universe

It is currently considered one of the most important mysteries in modern astronomy that no one has been able to uncover and analyze with certainty, as this influence on the distribution of galaxies made it difficult to obtain information about the large-scale structure of the galaxy. Universe.

For this reason, the Japanese scientists It was charged with the task of implementing its advanced technologies and applying the “reconstruction method” through time travel with the aim of obtaining more concrete information about this inflation and the general structure of the galaxies that were created.

This study is led by Masato Shirazaki, Assistant Professor at the NAOJ and Institute of Statistical Mathematics, published in A physical review.

The team of scientists was responsible for using it ATERUI II, The world’s fastest supercomputer to simulate astronomy, and with it they created 4,000 simulated universes, which also evolved with growth driven by gravity.

Through their method and time travel, Japanese scientists discovered that they could properly simulate Effects of gravity And the Fluctuations That caused such a massive distribution of galaxies that it is impossible to map it, Shiraasaki emphasized, and to verify all the data released by theories about this event.

We found this method to be very effective. Using this method, we can verify inflation theories with about one-tenth of the amount of data. This method could shorten the observation time required in upcoming galaxy survey missions like SuMIRe with the NAOJ’s Subaru Telescope.

