Jordi Saval, the Labeck sisters and star of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in the new season of Hall – Murcia – San Javier

The Víctor Villegas Regional Hall will feature 16 major concerts in the 2022-2023 season, of which 11 will be performed by the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM), under the direction of Virginia Martinez, and the remaining five will be performed by invited bands and soloists. The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortono, presented the program today.

One of the highlights will be the performance of pianists Katia and Marielle Labeck (February 9), one of the finest contemporary pianist duos, who will present the works of Mendelssohn, Mozart and Schumann. In addition, Jordi Saval (May 8), known for his diverse musical personality, will perform his work “Homenaje a la Tierra”, inspired by the European Baroque. Another performance will be given by the BBC Symphony Orchestra (April 24), which has not performed in the region since 2006 and will be directed by Sakari Oramu.

As for the presence of regional talent, the program presents the Lorkoy Baritone José Antonio López, a prominent figure in Spanish lyric poetry, who will have a double performance, first with the Baroque Orchestra of the Murcia region (March 14) and later with OSRM, in Mahler’s “Land Song” (June 2), according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The program includes premieres, unique performances, exclusive shows and a large part of the most important tours related to classical music.

In this sense, director Marcos Ortono explained, “For this new season, we wanted to restore the subscription format that allows viewers to enjoy the 16 concerts or take advantage of two pre-set subscription series. In addition, the program’s proposals for classical, lyrical, symphonic and chamber music were combined, With proposals ranging from a Baroque reference to the twenty-first century, in an effort to meet the new demands of the public in the region.”

“After these difficult years, with limitations on capacity and even programming, the concert will be a constant challenge for orchestra musicians, we are facing a season of great acts, wonderful guests and above all high hopes,” Ortono stressed.

