Jordi Saval, the Labeck sisters and star of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in the new season of Hall – Murcia – San Javier

The Víctor Villegas Regional Hall will feature 16 major concerts in the 2022-2023 season, of which 11 will be performed by the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM), under the direction of Virginia Martinez, and the remaining five will be performed by invited bands and soloists. The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortono, presented the program today.

One of the highlights will be the performance of pianists Katia and Marielle Labeck (February 9), one of the finest contemporary pianist duos, who will present the works of Mendelssohn, Mozart and Schumann. In addition, Jordi Saval (May 8), known for his diverse musical personality, will perform his work “Homenaje a la Tierra”, inspired by the European Baroque. Another performance will be given by the BBC Symphony Orchestra (April 24), which has not performed in the region since 2006 and will be directed by Sakari Oramu.

As for the presence of regional talent, the program presents the Lorkoy Baritone José Antonio López, a prominent figure in Spanish lyric poetry, who will have a double performance, first with the Baroque Orchestra of the Murcia region (March 14) and later with OSRM, in Mahler’s “Land Song” (June 2), according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The program includes premieres, unique performances, exclusive shows and a large part of the most important tours related to classical music.

In this sense, director Marcos Ortono explained, “For this new season, we wanted to restore the subscription format that allows viewers to enjoy the 16 concerts or take advantage of two pre-set subscription series. In addition, the program’s proposals for classical, lyrical, symphonic and chamber music were combined, With proposals ranging from a Baroque reference to the twenty-first century, in an effort to meet the new demands of the public in the region.”

“After these difficult years, with limitations on capacity and even programming, the concert will be a constant challenge for orchestra musicians, we are facing a season of great acts, wonderful guests and above all high hopes,” Ortono stressed.

The same number of shows have been restored from the 2018-2019 season, the last show before the pandemic, with 16 shows scheduled.

The rest of the program consists of Les Dissonances (January 27), an unconventional formation on the European music scene, unprecedented in the region, that explores the musical language in a dialogue between musicians, without the mediation of a director, and concerts by soloists: pianist Javier Pérance (March 28 ) and guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas (January 19), one of the most famous Spanish performers.

The brass section of the Regional Symphony will give a concert on April 20 with soloists from the NGO “Brass for Africa”, under the direction of charismatic conductor Yaron Troup, an Israeli citizen and one of Spain’s most famous conductors. Brass for Africa is a charity providing music education with integrated life skills training to more than 1,000 underprivileged children and youth in Uganda, Liberia and Rwanda.

young talents

In addition, at the concert on April 20, OSRM will feature work by composer Ricardo Mola (Caudete, 1992), explicitly composed by the brass and percussion instrument division of the regional formation, underlining Culture’s clear commitment to new creations and young talent. .

Among the concerts to be hosted by the Víctor Villegas Auditorium will be an integral part of the Brahms, which will be performed by the District Symphony, under the direction of Virginia Martinez, in two days: Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 3, on March 23, and Symphony No. 4 and Symphony No. 2 in March 25. Other essentials are Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony (May 20), with the symphony and the National Choir of Spain and great voices, such as soprano Berna Perles; miso Christina Voss; Tenor Jose Luis Sulla and baritone David Menendez.